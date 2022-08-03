Sterling angler wins $10,000 grand prize in LOC Summer Derby Aug 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Sterling’s Joe Snook won the $10,000 grand prize for catching the largest salmon in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which concluded Sunday.Snook weighed his 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on July 15 at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven, and the fish held the top spot for the rest of the derby.There was also competition within the Salmon, Lake Trout, Walleye, Brown Trout, and Rainbow/Steelhead divisions. In each division, first place paid $1,000. The prize money was $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.Terry Wilson of Pine Plains took first place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 9-ounce catch weighed in North Rose.Oswego’s Stephanie Brace placed 14th in the Salmon Division with a 26-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in North Rose.In the Brown Trout Division, the first-place finisher was Rochester’s Craig O’Brien with an 18-pound, 5-ounce catch weighed in Rochester.Oswego’s Randall Converse placed fourth with a 16-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.North Syracuse’s Jason Smola finished first the Lake Trout Division with a 29-pound, 3-ounce catch weighed at Henderson Harbor.Central Square’s Alllan Kessler was second with a 27-pound, 4-ounce fish weighed at Woody’s Tackle & General Store in Pulaski.Mexico’s Jan Chybinski placed 19th with an 18-pound, 9-ounce fish weighed in Henderson Harbor.In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the first-place finisher was Tom Christen of Depew with a 15-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in Wilson.The Walleye Division winner was Wallace Blake III of Niagara Falls, New York with a 12-pound, 15-ounce fish weighed in Wilson.See www.loc.org for more information. The LOC Fall Derby runs from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Residents urged to remain vigilant as COVID hospitalizations increase County holds extended clinic hours for back-to-school vaccinations ‘We’re all feeling the pain at the pump’: Common Council committee approves additional fuel funds for city vehicles Officials explain new pipeline in Oswego River Latest e-Edition August 3, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff’s office responds to fatal construction accidentHarborquest winners embrace family, friends and traditionJeff Richard Wallace IIFulton Police make arrest after assault of elderly male; witness locatedOfficials explain new pipeline in Oswego RiverTwo Oswego Dunkin’ locations temporarily closed for renovationsFulton PD releases name of pedestrian involved in accidentSylvia FrawleyMayor Michaels announces planned redevelopment of Nestle Building 30Empire State Challenge brings World of Outlaws to Weedsport Speedway Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. TRINITY CATHOLIC SCHOOLNow hiring for the following positions:- Principal- Full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
