Sterling angler takes over grand-prize lead in LOC Summer Derby

OSWEGO — A Sterling angler is the new grand-prize leader in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31.

Joe Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on Friday to take over the top spot in the derby, which offers a $10,000 grand prize.

Snook weighed his fish at Screwy Louie's in Fair Haven. 

There is also competition within the Salmon, Lake Trout, Walleye, Brown Trout, and Rainbow/Steelhead divisions.

In each division, first place pays $1,000. The prize money is $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.

There are also weekly big-fish prizes.

Here are division updates as of noon Friday.

Terry Wilson of Pine Plains holds first place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 9-ounce catch weighed in North Rose.

Oswego's Stephanie Brace is in seventh place in the Salmon Division with a 26-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in North Rose.

Mexico's Roy Hunsberger is in 15th place with a 25-pound, 1-ounce catch weighed at Woody's Tackle & General Store in Pulaski. 

In the Brown Trout Division, the leader is Rochester's Craig O'Brien with an 18-pound, 5-ounce catch weighed in Rochester.

Oswego's Randall Converse is third with a 16-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.

North Syracuse's Jason Smola leads the Lake Trout Division with a 29-pound, 3-ounce catch weighed at Henderson Harbor.

Mexico's Jan Chybinski is 20th with a 17-pound, 1-ounce fish weighed at Henderson Harbor.

In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the leader is Jeremiah Shepperson of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania with a 13-pound, 2-ounce fish weighed in Kent.

The Walleye Division leader is Lockport's Arnold Jonathan with an 11-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed in Wilson.

See www.loc.org for registration information, updates and more details.
