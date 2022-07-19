Sterling angler takes over grand-prize lead in LOC Summer Derby Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — A Sterling angler is the new grand-prize leader in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31.Joe Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on Friday to take over the top spot in the derby, which offers a $10,000 grand prize.Snook weighed his fish at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven. There is also competition within the Salmon, Lake Trout, Walleye, Brown Trout, and Rainbow/Steelhead divisions.In each division, first place pays $1,000. The prize money is $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.There are also weekly big-fish prizes.Here are division updates as of noon Monday.Terry Wilson of Pine Plains holds first place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 9-ounce catch weighed in North Rose.Oswego’s Stephanie Brace is in 12th place in the Salmon Division with a 26-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in North Rose.Altmar’s Dave Shedd is 18th with a 25-pound, 9-ounce salmon weighed at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven.In the Brown Trout Division, the leader is Rochester’s Craig O’Brien with an 18-pound, 5-ounce catch weighed in Rochester.Oswego’s Randall Converse is fourth with a 16-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.North Syracuse’s Jason Smola leads the Lake Trout Division with a 29-pound, 3-ounce catch weighed at Henderson Harbor.Central Square’s Allan Kessler is in second place with a 27-pound, 4-ounce fish weighed at Woody’s Tackle & General Store in Pulaski.In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the leader is Tom Christen of Depew with a 15-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in Wilson.The Walleye Division leader is Lockport’s Arnold Jonathan with an 11-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed in Wilson.See www.loc.org for registration information, updates and more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now ‘I just want closure’: More than 40 years after the disappearance of George Heys, family seeks answers FDA expands expiration of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Latest e-Edition July 19, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFulton man arrested for manslaughterNovelis releases plan for upcoming $130 million projectState Comptroller finds CiTi BOCES did not audit, approve paymentsHarbor View Square officially completedSister Marianne Baehr, CSJHelen L. ‘Candy’ SerenoSyracuse man arrested following kidnapping in PennellvilleOswego traffic stop leads to arrests for criminal possession of a weapon chargesLocal animal rescue organizations overwhelmed, seeking fostersLeah G. Wilson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. !!! LOOKING for anexperienced Man or Woman Bookkeeper/ Payroll Needed Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
