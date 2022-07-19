OSWEGO — A Sterling angler is the new grand-prize leader in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31.

Joe Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on Friday to take over the top spot in the derby, which offers a $10,000 grand prize.

Snook weighed his fish at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven.

There is also competition within the Salmon, Lake Trout, Walleye, Brown Trout, and Rainbow/Steelhead divisions.

In each division, first place pays $1,000. The prize money is $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.

There are also weekly big-fish prizes.

Here are division updates as of noon Monday.

Terry Wilson of Pine Plains holds first place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 9-ounce catch weighed in North Rose.

Oswego’s Stephanie Brace is in 12th place in the Salmon Division with a 26-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in North Rose.

Altmar’s Dave Shedd is 18th with a 25-pound, 9-ounce salmon weighed at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven.

In the Brown Trout Division, the leader is Rochester’s Craig O’Brien with an 18-pound, 5-ounce catch weighed in Rochester.

Oswego’s Randall Converse is fourth with a 16-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.

North Syracuse’s Jason Smola leads the Lake Trout Division with a 29-pound, 3-ounce catch weighed at Henderson Harbor.

Central Square’s Allan Kessler is in second place with a 27-pound, 4-ounce fish weighed at Woody’s Tackle & General Store in Pulaski.

In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the leader is Tom Christen of Depew with a 15-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in Wilson.

The Walleye Division leader is Lockport’s Arnold Jonathan with an 11-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed in Wilson.

See www.loc.org for registration information, updates and more details.

