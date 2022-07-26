Sterling angler holds grand-prize lead in LOC Summer Derby Jul 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Sterling’s Joe Snook continues to hold the grand-prize lead in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which concludes Sunday.Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on July 15, and is in position to win the $10,000 grand prize awarded to the angler catching the largest salmon in the derby.Snook weighed his fish at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven. There is also competition within the Salmon, Lake Trout, Walleye, Brown Trout, and Rainbow/Steelhead divisions.In each division, first place pays $1,000. The prize money is $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.There are also weekly big-fish prizes.Here are division updates as of noon July 25.Terry Wilson of Pine Plains holds first place in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 9-ounce catch weighed in North Rose.Oswego’s Stephanie Brace is in 12th place in the Salmon Division with a 26-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in North Rose.Altmar’s Dave Shedd is 20th with a 25-pound, 9-ounce salmon weighed at Screwy Louie’s in Fair Haven.In the Brown Trout Division, the leader is Rochester’s Craig O’Brien with an 18-pound, 5-ounce catch weighed in Rochester.Oswego’s Randall Converse is fourth with a 16-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.North Syracuse’s Jason Smola leads the Lake Trout Division with a 29-pound, 3-ounce catch weighed at Henderson Harbor.Central Square’s Alllan Kessler is second with a 27-pound, 4-ounce fish weighed at Woody’s Tackle & General Store in Pulaski.In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the leader is Tom Christen of Depew with a 15-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed in Wilson.The Walleye Division leader is Lockport’s Arnold Jonathan with an 11-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed in Wilson.See www.loc.org for registration information, updates and more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Central Square man killed in motorcycle/truck crash FPD continuing investigation after Sunday car crash Latest e-Edition July 26, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Police release information from alleged altercation at Aldi on July 13New full-service restaurant coming to FultonNew boutique opens doors in FultonFulton Walgreens moving to new location in FultonOpening Clue for Harborquest 2022Harborquest 2022 begins Monday, July 25The Harborbquest Medallion has been FOUNDJames ‘Gary’ LeRoyJudith I. BaldwinWaldrons arraigned on murder charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. !!! LOOKING for anexperienced Man or Woman Bookkeeper/ Payroll Needed Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
