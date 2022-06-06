Stephens claims opening race of Winged Super Challenge

OSWEGO — A field of 23 winged supermodifieds from the Midwest Supermodified Series (MSS) and ISMA showed up Saturday for the opening race in Oswego Speedway’s Winged Challenge Series. Trent Stephens earned the $6,000 winner’s share of the purse, sponsored by Billy Whittaker’s Cars & Trux and NBT Bank.
Stephen’s took the checkered flag ahead of Michael McVetta and Kyle Edwards. All three podium finishers were from the MSS contingent.
“That was an awesome race. I’m glad to end up here that’s for sure,” Stephens said in victory lane. “The car was pretty good from the start and I hoped I could stay consistent and those guys may fall off a little bit. I think Mike had that one won but that last caution helped us. I think I just had a better restart than he did.”
A former King of Wings race winner at Oswego, Stephens said his crew gave him a car that was good all day.
“We made some adjustments and got it better,” Stephens said. “We didn’t need to qualify fast, and I think we showed we had a good race car tonight. I was actually kind of surprised about passing two guys starting in the front row. I knew it was going to be tough but some things played our way.”
McVetta said he was happy with his finish. “It was about time I did well here. This car was fast all day,” he said. “I just kind of bided my time with the leader there at the beginning. When I got to lapped traffic I was able to pick him off with a lapped car. Then I kind of set sail for a while and then that dreaded caution just stung me but, you know what? Just standing on the frontstraight at Oswego Speedway is a dream come true. That’s for sure.”
Edwards, McVetta and Trent Stephens set the pace at the start, followed by Otto Sitterly, Mike Lichty, Johnny Benson, Michael Barnes, Danny Connors, and Russ Wood.
Eventually, it was two Ohio runners battling up front. McVetta looked to be on the way to his first Oswego win. Stephens, however, was still right behind with the No. 19. Stephens grabbed the lead from McVetta after a caution flag flew with less than 10 laps to go for the No. 74 of Johnny Benson, who came to a stop with apparent motor problems.
When the action resumed, Stephens got by leader McVetta in the waning laps for the win. Edwards finished in third place.
Following the top three were Michael Barnes, Mike Lichty, Dan Connors, Russ Wood, Aric Iosue and Otto Sitterly finishing 50 laps.
Speedway notes
Otto Sitterly, Johnny Benson, and Michael Muldoon won supermodified heats.
Josh Sokolic, Griffin Miller, and Dan Kapuscinski won SBS heats.
Kyle Perry and Dalton Doyle won heats for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Feature finishes
Winged Super Challenge (50 laps): 1. Trent Stephens (19), 2. Mike McVetta (22), 3. Kyle Edwards (11E), 4. Michael Barnes (11), 5. Mike Lichty (84), 6. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 7. Russ Wood (41), 8. Aric Iosue (27), 9. Otto Sitterly (7), 10. Moe Lilje (32), 11. Dan Bowes (25), 12. Mark Sammut (78), 13. Anthony Nocella (97), 14. Johnny Benson (74), 15. Talon Stephens (30), 16. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 17. Rich Reid (55), 18. A.J. Lesiecki (88), 19. Michael Muldoon (15), 20. Tim Snyder (0), 21. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 22. Jonathan Lesiecki (8), 23. Joe Gosek (00).
Small-Block Supers (30 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Darrick Hilton (66), 3. Jon Carson (27), 4. Greg Richardson (01), 5. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 6. Noah Ratcliff (73), 7. Josh Sokolic (26), 8. Greg O’Connor (90), 9. Tony Pisa (89), 10. Rob Wirth (04), 11. Josh Wallace (49), 12. A.J. Larkin (35), 13. Tim Proud (54), 14. D.J. Shuman (62), 15. Jude Parker (00), 16. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 17. Ryan Gunther (18), 18. Griffin Miller (9).
350 Supers (30 laps): 1. Brian Sobus (45), 2. Chase Locke (88), 3. Bobby Holmes (75), 4. Kyle Perry (20), 5. Dalton Doyle (08), 6. Vern LaFave (97), 7. Dave Cliff (50), 8. Mike Bruce (22), 9. Nick Kinney (7), 10. Kali Spaulding (23), 11. Ralph Clark (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.