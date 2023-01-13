Newton vs. Favata

Fulton’s Tessa Newton (red jersey) pins Holland-Patent’s Claire Favata in the quarterfinals of the 100/107-pound weight class in the Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament on Dec. 29.

 Ben Grieco photo

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced it will conduct its first Girls Wrestling Individual Tournament at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College Jan. 27.

NYSPHSAA will bring together 208 girls from its member schools around the state to compete in 13 weight classes. Each weight class will consist of 16 girls wrestling through to an individual championship or competing in wrestlebacks to sixth place. 

Recommended for you