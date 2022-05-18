By MIKE LEBOEUF
PHOENIX — There were good times and surprises to spare Saturday at the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, held at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
As scheduled, the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame welcomed new inductees Kathleen Clark and Mary Ann Schreck, and the Oswego Hall of Fame added Jackie Coon and Theresa Graham.
But in a surprise announcement at the event, Patricia Lawson was also inducted into the Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
Other honorees at the banquet included youth bowlers of the year Eliana Occhino and Mallory Upcraft, and Connie A. Perry Memorial Award recipient Theresa “Tee” Cutro.
Here is a look at this year’s honorees.
FULTON HALL OF FAME
Kathleen Clark
Clark grew up watching her grandmother take part in the Whirlybird League and watching her grandfather bowl in Baldwinsville. She continued the family tradition. She bowled on the varsity team during high school and after that took part in leagues including the Lucky Seven League and the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
Clark owns a high game of 298, and her highest average was a 198 in 2002. That year, she won the state tournament singles and all-events in the open division. She bowled in more than 25 state tournaments, plus other tourneys in the area.
Mary Ann Schreck
Schreck started bowling in the 1980s at Bowlarama. She has bowled in the Friendly Girls League, the Lucky Seven League, and the Winning Edge League, and is still striking her way to high scores.
Her top triple is a 699, and her highest average is a 177. Active in tournament play, Schreck competed in city tournaments at Lakeview Lanes and Lighthouse Lanes, and cashed in a couple of state tournaments.
She has served as president of the Winning Edge League. Schreck now joins her mother Bea Dyer in the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
Scheck thanked the committee for selecting her, and her mother for getting her started in bowling and bowling with her. Looking out at the about 100 in attendance, Schreck also thanked everybody “for giving me so many good friends to bowl with.”
OSWEGO HALL OF FAME
Jackie Coon
A native of Iowa, Coon has lived in eight states. When she arrived here from Florida in 1989, she made her mark on the local bowling scene.
She has bowled in the M&B Ceramics/Carrie’s Nails League, the Winning Edge League, and the Sunday Mixed Couples League, along with subbing in other leagues. Coon rolled her high game of 279 in the Ticket Mistress League in 1999. Her high series is a 670 on games of 213, 244, and 213 in the Lucky Seven League in 2000, and her highest average was a 180 in the Winning Edge League.
She was inducted into the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame in 2015.
Coon is a member of the national 600 Club and has served as a league secretary for the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
“I would like to thank everyone for their encouragement and all the fun they’ve made bowling for me,” she said upon accepting her hall of fame plaque.
Theresa Graham
Graham started bowling when she was about 16 years old in the mid 1980s at the Recreation Club in Fulton. She has bowled in the Winning Edge League, the Tuesday Coffee Hour League, and the Sunday Mixed Couples League, along with subbing in other leagues.
Graham lists a high game of 257, rolled in the 2019-20 season. Her best triple is a 601 on games of 232, 167, and 202.
Her highest average is a 163, during the 2017-18 season in the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
The Fulton resident has served as secretary-treasurer for the Sunday Mixed Couples League, and for the last few years has assisted with the Lock City 600 Club.
She and her husband Joel won the local association tournament’s mixed doubles event in 2016-17.
Graham has been a key member of several league-championship teams.
Patricia Lawson
The surprise inductee was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the sport of bowling. Lawson was described as a very supportive teammate and willing contributor to the association.
“I want to thank everybody,” Lawson said. “I didn’t know how to bowl. I just went right in there and dove right in. Thank you all, I greatly appreciate it.”
CONNIE PERRY AWARD
Theresa Cutro
The Connie A. Perry Memorial Award was presented to Theresa “Tee” Cutro.
Connie’s son Myke made the presentation. He said that Cutro went above and beyond to strengthen the association and the women’s bowling hall of fame.
Cutro is a longtime bowler, a mentor to many, a league officer, and a member of the hall of fame.
YOUTH HONOREES
Eliana Occhino
A freshman at Christian Brothers Academy, Fulton’s Occhino already has many impressive credentials.
This season with the CBA varsity bowling team, she led the league and the nation in average (236) and topped all bowlers at the sectionals with a 214.17 average. Occhino bowled a 300 game this season, and her career-high series is a sizzling 804.
A three-time league champion and a five-time YBT champion, Occhino takes lessons from Mike Tryniski at Lakeview Lanes.
At the banquet, Occhino thanked everyone for the Fulton Youth Bowler of the Year honor.
“It really means a lot to me,” she said. “Thanks to Mike Tryniski and everyone at Lakeview Lanes for their guidance and support.”
Mallory Upcraft
The Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame recognized Mallory Upcraft as its Oswego Youth Bowler of the Year.
Upcraft has made outstanding progress since starting the sport just four years ago. She was a four-year member of the Oswego varsity team, serving as captain in her senior season.
Her high game is a 230, and her best series is a 566. Her highest average is a 171. She qualified for the Section III Shootout.
She credits her coaches and teammates for her rapid progress.
Bound for SUNY Geneseo, Upcraft was presented with a $250 scholarship from the bowling association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.