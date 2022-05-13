Spring Smashdown Demo Derbies coming to Fulton Speedway Saturday STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com May 13, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FULTON — Demolition derbies will punctuate the racing program at Fulton Speedway on Saturday.The Spring Smashdown Demo Derbies will join the card on Oswego County Today Night.There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. Last week’s feature winners Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds), Andrew Buff (Sportsman), James Donaldson (Novice Sportsman) and Casey Cunningham (Hobby Stocks) will look to repeat those performances.Following the racing action will be the sights and sounds of crunching metal and smoke from the $1,000-to-Win Chain & Bang plus the $750-to-Win Junkyard Run.Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m. at the track, located along Route 57, just south of Fulton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Laker Hall COVID testing site to close today Oswego County to receive $500,000 Brownfield Grant DEC reminds New Yorkers to use caution when outdoor burning when ban ends Murray approved as new GRB High School principal Latest e-Edition May 13, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohn William SaternowNew Outdoor Fitness Court coming to OswegoMeet the Candidate: Timothy Conners running for FCSD Board of EducationBean plant saved thanks to bus driver’s act of kindnessOswego River Hawks to debut this summerSharon Lee FetterleyO’Gorman retires from OFD after 22 years of serviceMurray approved as new GRB High School principalMidway Drive-In opening for new seasonRevved up in Fulton: iRacing bringing the community together Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FOR RENT. 2 Bedroom house. Newly rennovated, new appliances. No Cars FOR SALE:2002 Dodge Neon. 83583 miles runs. Great $1500.00 FIRM. Jobs WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as OSWEGO COUNTYMedia Group, publishers of the Palladium Times, the Valley Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.