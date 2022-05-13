FULTON — Demolition derbies will punctuate the racing program at Fulton Speedway on Saturday.

The Spring Smashdown Demo Derbies will join the card on Oswego County Today Night.

There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Last week’s feature winners Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds), Andrew Buff (Sportsman), James Donaldson (Novice Sportsman) and Casey Cunningham (Hobby Stocks) will look to repeat those performances.

Following the racing action will be the sights and sounds of crunching metal and smoke from the $1,000-to-Win Chain & Bang plus the $750-to-Win Junkyard Run.

Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m. at the track, located along Route 57, just south of Fulton.

