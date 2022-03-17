Oswego State head coach Jason Leone and Jeremiah Sparks (23) embrace after Sparks was named 2022 SUNYAC Tournament MVP following the Lakers' 81-60 win over SUNY Oneonta in the SUNYAC Championship on Feb. 26.
OSWEGO — The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced their Division III All-District teams and Coaches of the Year on Tuesday, with a pair of Lakers receiving honors.
Oswego State guard Jeremiah Sparks was named First Team All-District 3 after averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 41.1% from the floor, and was named 2021-22 SUNYAC Tournament MVP.
NABC awards are voted by NABC-member coaches in Division III.
Sparks had a season-high of 20 points in a Jan. 28 win over SUNY Oneonta. He scored 19 points and added three rebounds in an 89-81 loss to Marietta College in this year’s Sweet 16. He was named to the 2022 All-SUNYAC First Team, and also received All-SUNYAC Third Team honors in 2020.
Sparks was also voted Second Team All-Region by D3hoops.com. Nominations were conducted by sports information directors at various schools.
In addition to Sparks’ honors, Oswego State head coach Jason Leone was named NABC District 3 Coach of the Year. Leone guided the Lakers to a program-record 27 wins this season, with the team’s Sweet 16 appearance matching its furthest berth in the NCAA Tournament in program history. It is the third time Leone has been named District 3 Coach of the Year.
Leone, along with assistants Derrick Cahill, Jake Pritchard, and Bill Farden, were named SUNYAC men’s basketball Coaching Staff of the Year this season.
Leone has led the Lakers to the three Sweet 16 appearances, and has won five SUNYAC titles in 10 seasons as head coach at Oswego State. He was also named SUNYAC Coach of the Decade for 2010-19. Leone has compiled a record of 208-78 with the Lakers, and has brought the team to six NCAA Tournament appearances.
Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turrell was named NABC District 3 Player of the Year. SUNY Cortland’s Austin Grunder, the 2022 SUNYAC Player of the Year, was also named to the NABC District 3 First Team.
