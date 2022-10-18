The Fulton varsity boys soccer team will play at Christian Brothers Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class A playoffs.
CBA (15-0-1) is the second seed, while Fulton (5-10-1) is seeded seventh.
The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals to face either third-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (12-3-1) or sixth-seeded Watertown (11-4-1).
East Syracuse-Minoa (14-2) is the top seed in Class A. ESM will take on either eighth-seeded Carthage (8-8) or ninth-seeded Indian River (7-8-1) in the quarterfinals.
The other quarterfinal matchup pits fourth-seeded New Hartford (10-5-1) against fifth-seeded Central Square (8-7-1).
In the Class B playoffs, Phoenix (8-8) drew the 10th seed. The Firebirds will face seventh-seeded Central Valley Academy (10-6) in the opening round at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CVA. A win would move Phoenix into the quarterfinals Oct. 21 against either second-seeded Westhill (12-3) or 15th-seeded Clinton (6-9-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Fulton is seeded sixth in the Section III Class A girls soccer playoffs. The Red Raiders (8-7-1) will face third-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (11-4-1) in the quarterfinals. The game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at J-D.
The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals Oct. 25 to meet either second-seeded New Hartford (15-0-1) or seventh-seeded Watertown (12-4).
East Syracuse-Minoa (16-0) is the top seed, and will meet eighth-seeded Indian River (7-7-2) in the quarterfinals.
In the other quarterfinal game, No. 4 Central Square (11-4-1) will meet No. 5 Whitesboro (11-5).
In Class B, Hannibal (11-4-1) drew the 10th seed and will play at 6:30 p.m. today at seventh-seeded Cortland (6-8-1) in the first round. The winner of that game will face either second-seeded Central Valley Academy (13-3) or 15th-seeded Homer (6-8-2) in the quarterfinals.
Mexico (9-4-3) is seeded ninth, and will face eighth-seeded Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (9-5) at 6 p.m. today at VVS. The winner goes to the quarterfinals to play either top-seeded Westhill (13-2-1) or 16th-seeded Clinton (7-7-1).
Phoenix (9-7) is seeded 14th and will play at 6 p.m. today at third-seeded Lowville (11-5).
