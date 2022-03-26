OSWEGO — A walkoff single from Tai Smith propelled the Oswego State softball team to a doubleheader split with RIT at home on Thursday.
Smith’s single led the Lakers to a 2-1 win in the first game of the day, while RIT responded with a 4-2 victory in the second game.
In game one, the Lakers were able to strike first in the second inning after Kylie Detz hit a ground ball that RIT couldn’t field cleanly, allowing Taylor DuBois to score and Detz to reach second with two outs.
Lakers’ starting pitcher Fiona Higgins settled into a groove in the third, retiring six straight batters. In the fifth, however, the Tigers struck back.
Jill Vorreiter led off the inning with a double, and pinch runner Lillian Rienstra stole third with nobody out. Higgins struck out the next two batters, but a wild pitch allowed Rienstra to score, tying the game at one apiece.
Pitching continued to rule, with neither team putting another runner in scoring position until the seventh. Mattison Phinney singled in the sixth for the Lakers, but a fielder’s choice and a groundout ended the inning.
Higgins worked around a walk by striking out a pair in a scoreless top of the seventh, and DuBois led off the bottom of the inning with a double for Oswego State.
A groundout from Detz moved DuBois to third with one out, and pinch hitter Tai Smith roped a walkoff single, scoring DuBois and locking up a 2-1 win for the Lakers.
DuBois was 2-3 with a double, scoring both Laker runs in the victory. Smith had the game-winning RBI single, while Brianna Lomonaco, Mattison Phinney, Zoe Mennig, Higgins, and Ellie Mahoney recorded hits.
Higgins earned the win on the mound, allowing just one run in seven innings. She struck out 14 batters, walked one, and allowed just three hits.
The second game of the day saw both teams crack the scoreboard early. Hannah Trumble led off the game with a single for the Tigers, advancing to second on a bunt and third on a fielder’s choice. A two-out single from Alexis Smith scored Trumble, giving RIT an early 1-0 lead.
The Lakers had a response, with Aleah Yaizzo singling to lead off the bottom half and quickly stealing second. An RBI single from Mennig allowed Yaizzo to score from second, tying the game. Higgins singled in the next at-bat, and an error in the field brought Mennig home, giving Oswego State a 2-1 lead.
Oswego State pitcher Maria Lutz found a rhythm, striking out the side in the second. Detz doubled to lead off the bottom half of the inning, with a base hit from Samantha Morgan putting runners at first and third with no outs. Morgan stole second, putting two runners in scoring position, but RIT starter Crystal Madore worked a pair of flyouts and a strikeout to strand both runners.
Haley Czerwinski led off the third with a single for the Tigers, but was stranded after a flyout and a popup. With two outs in the bottom half, Higgins was hit by a pitch, and DuBois doubled to put runners at second and third. Detz grounded out, however, as the Lakers stranded two runners in scoring position for the second straight inning.
Both teams went down in order in the fourth, and RIT was able to retake the lead in the top of the fifth.
Rienstra singled to start the inning, moving to second on a sacrifice bunt. A double from Czerwinski allowed Rienstra to score, tying the game. Trumble tripled to right field in the next at-bat, scoring Czerwinski and giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead.
That spelled the end of the day for Lutz on the mound, with Chelsea Sellars entering and working a groundout and a flyout to end the inning. Phinney doubled with one out in the bottom of the fifth for the Lakers, but was left stranded.
RIT added another run in the sixth, extending the lead. Chloe McManus was hit by a pitch with one out, with Rienstra laying down a sac bunt. An error on the bunt allowed McManus to score all the way from first, moving Reinstra to second and giving the Tigers a 4-2 lead.
The Lakers went down in order in the sixth, and headed to the final inning trailing by two. Yaizzo singled with out, but that was all the offense Oswego State would get in the seventh, with Madore getting a pair of groundouts to seal a 4-2 win for RIT.
Seven Lakers recorded hits in the second game, with Phinney, DuBois, and Detz each hitting doubles. Yaizzo was 2-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored, while Mennig went 1-3 with an RBI single and a run. Higgins and Morgan also recorded singles for Oswego State.
Lutz was tagged with the loss on the mound, allowing three runs in 4.1 innings. She allowed six hits while striking out three with no walks. Sellars threw 2.2 innings of relief, allowing an unearned run.
Trumble was 2-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Tigers. Smith and Czerwinski added RBIs for RIT, while Rienstra was 1-2 with a run scored. Madore earned the win, allowing one earned run in seven innings of work. She allowed eight hits, no walks, and struck out two.
Oswego State (3-8) will host St. John Fisher College for a doubleheader at Laker Softball Field on today, with the first game scheduled for noon.
