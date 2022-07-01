OSWEGO — The Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its second event of 2022 on July 8 at Chemung Speedrome.
A total of 16 SBS racers attended the series’ first event of the season at Evans Mills Raceway Park on May 14, with the majority of those expected to travel to Chemung on July 8.
“Ray Hodge and his team have been great to work with leading up to this race and we look forward to our first ever trip to Chemung,” said series promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “We have already seen a resurgence in our division this season and I firmly believe that bringing our cars to new places will only help to continue that growth in the future.”
Driving the RBI Racing No. 04 machine, Mike Bruce won the series opener at Evans Mills and claimed the night’s top prize of $1,000. Bruce was trailed by series racers Noah Ratcliff and Griffin Miller.
Tim Proud and Dan Kapuscinski, each winners at Oswego Speedway this season, filled out the top five at Evans Mills. All five drivers are expected to lead another competitive field into Chemung on July 8, with $1,000 again up for grabs to the winner.
Originally built as a quarter-mile dirt track by the famed Bodine family in 1951, Chemung Speedrome was eventually paved, but closed by 1978. After current ownership purchased the track in 1985, it was rebuilt beginning in 1997 and re-opened in 2000 in its current three-eighths of a mile paved configuration.
The track now features Musco lighting, a 3,000-seat main grandstand, and a 28-stall paved pit lane.
Located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road in Chemung, the track has hosted a number of traveling series through the years including the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the ISMA supermodifieds, the Race of Champions Modified Tour, and theUSAR Hooters Pro Cup Series.
Pit gates open on July 8 at 4:30 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Practice will begin at 6 p.m., with racing slated for 7 p.m. See www.chemung-speedrome.com for more details.
With their top finishes at Evans Mills, Bruce and Ratcliff lead the current series championship standings with Proud, Miller, Kapuscinski, Drew Pascuzzi, D.J. Shuman, Jude Parker, Tony Pisa, and Rob Bruce in tow.
Pascuzzi currently leads Shuman in the race for the $500 Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year Bonus. Following Chemung, the SBS Championship Series will take on Oswego Speedway for the Bud Light SBS Classic 75 on Sept. 4, followed by trips to Lancaster Motorplex on Sept. 11 and Evans Mills Raceway Park on Sept. 17 for the series finale.
