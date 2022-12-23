Alison Sload racing

Alison Sload is returning to full-time supermodified competition in 2023.

 Bob Clark photo

OSWEGO — Alison Sload began the 2022 Oswego Speedway season with little clarity as to her future plans in supermodified racing. After competing full time in 2019 and 2021, Sload scaled back considerably this year — only making appearances in a total of four Novelis Supermodified events. Now, the Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, pilot is readying for a third attempt at a complete championship slate in 2023.

“We’re going to go for a championship this year,” Sload said. “After not such a stellar season last year, we kind of all talked and said that we are going to put the cars back together, and go over them for this season. Otto (Sitterly) is willing to put the work and time in and able to continue maintaining the cars, which is amazing, so we’re going to do it.”

Recommended for you