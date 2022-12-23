OSWEGO — Alison Sload began the 2022 Oswego Speedway season with little clarity as to her future plans in supermodified racing. After competing full time in 2019 and 2021, Sload scaled back considerably this year — only making appearances in a total of four Novelis Supermodified events. Now, the Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, pilot is readying for a third attempt at a complete championship slate in 2023.
“We’re going to go for a championship this year,” Sload said. “After not such a stellar season last year, we kind of all talked and said that we are going to put the cars back together, and go over them for this season. Otto (Sitterly) is willing to put the work and time in and able to continue maintaining the cars, which is amazing, so we’re going to do it.”
This decision comes less than a year after Sload announced plans to significantly cut back on her racing, only entering a total of four Oswego Speedway events in 2022. It was also unclear as to whether or not Sload would return to the Nicotra Racing team at all following the season’s conclusion, but there was something about her nights away from the track this summer that just didn’t feel quite right.
“I feel like every racer at some point says they want to scale back,” Sload reflected. “But, when you’re actually doing it, that’s tough. Not racing as much as I am used to last year felt weird and wrong to me. I found myself saying I should be at the track, I should be in Oswego today. I even thought of going to travel with Otto because I have nothing to do at home. I don’t have kids, and my husband Buddy (Sload) is racing quite a bit, so I have the time and availability to do this, and we just want to get it done.”
The first step toward her drive to a track championship is bringing the No. 39 car, also known as “Black Betty,” to Hawk Jr. Fabrication in Minetto, where it will undergo the same updates that her former ride — the now re-numbered 7 — which Sitterly promptly put on the front row of the 66th Budweiser International Classic 200, had been fitted with.
“The car will end up getting very similar updates and tweaks to what the blue car, which I drove in 2021, had last year. Otto ran so well with the blue car and it really seemed to work well,” Sload said. “So, they are planning on doing the same with Black Betty. I have full trust in Otto and Johnny’s decisions to make the improvements to the car. They haven’t been wrong yet.”
These exciting upgrades won’t be the only changes to the No. 39 as it will also go back to the beautiful Nicotra blue color, making this the first time in several seasons that both the Nicotra team cars will sport John’s original livery.
“The request to make Black Betty blue was something that I originally put in after I had found out that I would be driving Black Betty last year,” Sload said. “Black Betty has been an amazing car, but let’s be honest, on the screen and on the track, blue beats anyone. It really stands out. It’s a beautiful color and it’s that Nicotra blue. So, I told Johnny (Nicotra) that If I’m coming back this season, I either want to go back to the blue car or make Black Betty blue and thankfully both he and Otto were totally on board with that.”
Part of her reasoning for wanting to change the color of the car perhaps is the horrendous luck she was dealt in 2022. Sload started out with a fifth-place finish in the Jim Shampine Memorial, followed by a strong tenth to second showing in the 75-lap Independence Weekend Grand Prix.
Two weeks later, she returned to competition for the Mr. Supermodified event, but was involved in a turn 1 crash in her heat race, heavily damaging the No. 39. Alison escaped injury in the accident and the car was repaired in time for Classic, but as she explained, the misfortune would follow the Nicotra Racing team through Labor Day Weekend.
“That wreck was 100% my fault. I just got into turn one way too hot and heavy. I checked up behind Jack Patrick, and that little bit of sliding I did when I was on the brakes hard was enough to make contact with Joe Gosek and then the front end fell apart. And every time I wreck, I feel like I say ‘that was the hardest hit I’ve ever had,’ but honestly, that one really was,” Sload said. “When I got out of the car I was worried I broke my ribs, and I’ve never gotten out of the car after a wreck worrying that I broke something. It was rough, because we looked at it at the track and said ‘Huh, maybe its not all that bad,’ but then we got to the shop the next day and started pulling body parts off and just kept finding more and more, so it was rough.”
In her three attempts at the Classic, Alison has one top 10 — an eighth place finish in 2019. As is always the case, Sitterly and the team brought a capable car to the track each time, but accidents, and even running low on fuel, have plagued otherwise promising performances.
“I’ve never had any luck in the Classic, but strategy-wise, I think nowadays, just consistency, and saving your tires and fuel is huge. And with all the attrition, you’ve just got to be able to be there at the end,” Sload said. “I didn’t do a great job of that last year. It’s a really bad idea, even though Tyler (Thompson) almost led start to finish the one year, to go too hard and burn up your equipment early. So, save your tires, save your fuel, and hopefully be there at the end, and we’ll try to do that this year.”
The casual fan may not realize that Sload comes from a racing family. Her brother, Ian Cumens, has vast open wheel experience, as does her husband Buddy. Not only are all three many-time ATQMRA TQ Midget winners, but Alison, her brother, and husband are all former ATQMRA champions in their own right.
Ian has already tried his hand at Supermodified racing before, and lately there has been buzz as to whether or not Buddy might get his chance, but “not so fast,” so Alison says.
“That’s a very touchy subject in our house right now,” Sload said jokingly. “Supermodified racing is my wheelhouse and I want to claim it as that. A couple years ago my brother drove my super and I liked it, but at the same time, I feel like its my thing and I enjoy running it by myself. When I ran TQ’s with Buddy for a few years, it never ended well. … But, I don’t like sharing, and as much as it would be really cool for him to get in a supermodified, I don’t think that I would enjoy it as much as everybody else, and he’d probably say the same thing — that it’s my thing.”
Also worth noting is Sload’s extensive winged supermodified racing experience. She did make one start in the second of three-race Oswego Winged Super Challenge Series races, promoted, of course, by car owner John Nicotra.
While Alison is excited about the work Nicotra is doing for the series, she admits winged racing is not something at the top of her priority list for 2023.
“I really want to focus on a championship at Oswego this year, so I’m expecting that I will race at Oswego only,” Sload said. “John is working really hard on the Winged Challenge deal, and I am not saying no to all three of them. We’ll see what happens. If it’s going really well and I think we have a chance with that car in the winged show, that’s great, but I don’t want to hurt chances of doing well with the Oswego wing by throwing the top wing on and just hoping that it goes well because there are always more chances for a wreck, and things like that. But we’ll see.”
Outside of contending for the track title, Sload said 2023 would be successful if she’s able to pick up another win.
“Because I’m the first woman to win a supermodified feature, and a second, I want to win a third, fourth, and fifth. If we can get a championship at the end of the year then that would be icing on the cake,” Sload said. “We are going to have to be consistent, run up front, and hopefully avoid accidents, DNFs, and whatever else can come our way, but it’s all part of the game.”
