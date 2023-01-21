POTSDAM — It wasn’t the most conventional way to get the game-winning goal, but the puck hit the back of the net and the Oswego State men’s hockey team pulled away with a 4-3 win over SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.
Rocco Andreacchi was sent to the penalty box for a hooking minor with 3:38 left in the game, sending the Lakers to the penalty kill.
Potsdam had already scored twice on the power play.
Thirty-five seconds after the penalty was called, Connor Sleeth sent down a puck down the ice from the neutral zone as the Lakers tried to change personnel.
Goaltender Stephen Friedland tried to take advantage and send a quick pass to an open teammate up the ice. But he fanned on the pass, the puck went under his stick and it slowly slid into the back of the net.
And that short-handed goal from Sleeth ended up being the game-winning goal, giving the Lakers two league points for the win.
“The hockey gods finally paid us back,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “Good karma, if you do the right thing, sooner or later, you get one like that.”
Outside of the fluke goal, both teams traded blows throughout the contest.
Oswego State drew first blood about halfway through the first period. Quinn Warmuth took a hard snap shot from the top of the offensive zone that hit Friedland and snuck through to the back of the net with 9:17 left in the period.
Potsdam responded at 16:44 of the first stanza after Rob Clerc skated in one-on-one with Ryan Bunka. Clerc got around Bunka and forced a shot through the closing five-hole of Richie Parent to knot the game 1-1.
The Bears scored their first power-play goal of the night after Ben Addison was called for hooking at 3:08 of the second period. After some chaos up in front of Parent, Josh Bifolchi gave the Bears a 2-1 lead with 13:30 left in the frame.
Then the Lakers got back to work.
“We were much more focused. We were much more ready to compete,” Gosek said. “We got a lot of zone time down low. … We had a lot of grade-A (opportunities), we just shot a lot at (Friedland) and he made some big saves throughout the game.”
Oswego State cracked Friedland for the second time after Noah Bull tried a wraparound, and his shot bounced off the pads of Friedland right onto the stick of Jackson Arcan.
Arcan’s quick release hit the open net with 3:51 left in the second period.
Less than a minute later, Alex DiCarlo sent a cross-ice pass to Connor Gatto, who got a shot to hit the top of the net at 16:43. The marker was Gatto’s first collegiate goal.
“(Gatto’s) been due. He’s been very consistent for us. If you think back at the beginning of the year, he was in and out of the lineup. He’s earned what he’s gotten,” Gosek said. “You see his patience. He distributes the puck extremely well to DiCarlo and Tommy (Cahill). Hopefully that’ll ignite him and he can build on it.”
The Lakers were sent back to the penalty kill in the middle of the third period after Troy Robillard was called for boarding with 12:38 left in the game. Potsdam converted after Rob Clerc got his second goal of the night with a long-range shot, tyin the game with 11:49 left.
After several chances for both sides, Andreacchi was called for that penalty — and that set up Sleeth to score the unusual short-handed, game-winning goal.
“Tonight, I don’t care what Potsdam’s record is. They’re tough to play against,” Gosek said. “They didn’t beat themselves, they made us earn it, other than us getting the break there at the end. On the road, the North Country trip, it’s not easy. We’ll take the two points and move on.”
Outside of the goals, Daniel Colabufo and Shane Bull recorded assists on the Warmuth goal. Noah Bull and Ryan Bunka added assists on the Arcan goal. And DiCarlo and Tommy Cahill got the assists on the Gatto goal.
Warmuth tacked on an assist on Sleeth’s goal.
Parent made 21 saves on 24 shots.
“Richie did what he had to do. … A very important game coming in. He made some saves, especially on a couple flurries in the second period,” Gosek said. “Happy for him. He gets a quality win.”
Oswego State (12-6-1, 8-2-0 SUNYAC) maintains its top spot in the SUNYAC with its win over Potsdam.
The Lakers return home on Friday against SUNY Cortland. Gosek noted Oswego State will “have to be better” against the Red Dragons as every team in the league heads into the final stretch of the regular season.
“On the road, the North Country trip, it’s not easy. We’ll take the two points and move on,” Gosek said. “We didn’t cheat the game today. We played hard. We played disciplined. I thought we did a lot of things well, and we didn’t have anything to show for it. But when you do things the right way, sometimes those breaks go your way. And tonight, they did.”
