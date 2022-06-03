OSWEGO — After progressing to the Division III Super Regional round this season, the Oswego State baseball team had six players named to All-Region Teams as selected by d3baseball.com and ABCA/Rawlings.
Paul Tammaro, Ryan Enos, Ryan Weiss, Lukas Olsson, Kyle Lauria, and Kieran Finnegan all earned regional honors after strong years for the Lakers.
Tammaro was named to the d3baseball and ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first teams, after setting Oswego State single-season records for hits (80) and assists (126). Tammaro posted a batting average of .444 this season, with seven home runs, 26 RBIs, a 1.200 OPS, and 27 stolen bases in 30 attempts.
Enos was named to the first-team All-Region by ABCA/Rawlings and second-team by d3baseball.com. The senior hit .451 this season, tying the Laker single-season record for doubles (21) and setting a team record for RBIs (60). Enos hit 10 home runs with a 1.340 OPS and 26 stolen bases in 32 attempts.
Weiss earned second-team ABCA/Rawlings and third-team d3baseball.com honors. The senior hit .315 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs. His 283 putouts this season were good for second all-time in Oswego State single-season history.
Olsson was named to each of the second teams after batting .364 with 10 home runs, 56 RBIs (second in Laker single-season history), and a 1.162 OPS. His 10 homers are tied with Enos and Weiss for third-most in Oswego State single-season history.
Lauria was named first-team All-Region by ABCA/Rawlings, and third-team by d3baseball.com. The infielder hit .345 with five home runs and 53 RBIs, and set the Oswego State single-season record for stolen bases (31 in 33 attempts). Lauria also recorded a perfect fielding percentage defensively across 46 games.
Finnegan was named second-team All-Region by both outlets, after a year in which he posted a 7-2 record and 2.97 ERA across 13 starts. The senior threw four complete games and two shutouts, striking out 59 batters against 17 walks.
In addition to the player honors, Laker head coach Scott Landers was also named Region 3 Coach of the Year by d3baseball.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.