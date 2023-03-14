Matt Sheppard

This year, Matt Sheppard will be looking for his 10th Super DIRTcar Series championship. The points season opens March 31 at Atomic Speedway in Ohio.

 Jacy Norgaard photo

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — With his reputation already established as one of the most successful drivers in Super DIRTcar Series history, Matt Sheppard isn’t done yet.

This year, Sheppard will look to produce another historic season as he chases a 10th Series title, a fourth Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 triumph, and another accolade in the wins column. He is currently tied with Danny Johnson for second on the all-time wins list with 89 victories.

