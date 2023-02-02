Lauren Jones WHKY

Oswego State’s Lauren Jones sets up preparing for a faceoff during a recent contest for the Laker women’s hockey team. Oswego State travels to SUNY Canton Friday and then SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

OSWEGO — Only league games remain for the Oswego State women’s hockey team.

The Lakers have just four games left in the regular season — and the home stretch starts Friday with a road game at SUNY Canton. Oswego State travels to SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.

Recommended for you