OSWEGO — Only league games remain for the Oswego State women’s hockey team.
The Lakers have just four games left in the regular season — and the home stretch starts Friday with a road game at SUNY Canton. Oswego State travels to SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.
For the senior members of the team, it’s their last regular-season road trip. Head coach Mark Digby said things probably started to set in that the season is nearing the end — meaning their collegiate careers are ending soon, as well — before Oswego State’s most recent game on Tuesday at William Smith College.
As the players prepare, Digby said the players are looking forward to the trip — just getting out of town given the time of year with classes restarting for the spring semester. While Oswego State has business to attend to with a pair of Northeast Women’s Hockey League games on the horizon, Digby added the coaching staff is “trying to create an environment that builds a program.”
“We’re trying to make sure the seniors are enjoying their last regular-season road trip. All those experiences hopefully help build the long-term of what we’re doing here,” Digby said. “They’re trying to take some pride and enjoyment in what it is that we’re doing.”
And even if the saying is, “Time flies when you’re having fun,” Digby said this season he’s been the most “present.” But it’s not over yet.
“This just seems like it was a great year with the overall connection of the team, as far as the off-ice stuff and the personalities that we have,” Digby said. “For me, continuing to learn how to do this, just being present every day — I think this has been one of my more enjoyable seasons that I’ve gotten to have.”
The games against the Roos and the Bears close out the three-game regular-season series against both squads.
Oswego State has a 1-0-1 record over Canton this year — winning 4-1 in November and then tying 0-0 on Jan. 7 — and against Potsdam, the Lakers have won both so far, a 2-1 win in November and a 6-4 win on Jan. 6.
Both games also present major league implications for Oswego State. The Lakers sit in third place in the league (9-4-1, 19 points), but they have two more games played than SUNY Cortland, which sits in second (10-2-0, 20 points).
Canton (5-7-1, 11 points) sits in fourth.
Digby said there hasn’t been any talk about the league standings or the playoffs.
“We don’t even have the standings board written in our locker room. I think one of the girls might’ve done it the other day. But we don’t look at it, we don’t talk about it,” Digby said. “You can’t have an impact on anything other than your next game. You can’t worry about what other teams are doing. You can’t be playing scoreboard bingo. You’ve just got to go out and earn your results every day.”
Oswego State is coming off a 5-2 non-league win over William Smith on Tuesday, closing out the Lakers’ nonconference schedule.
They finished with a 4-3 record for non-league games.
The Herons opened the scoring a little more than a minute into the first period before Sophia Kyrkostas tied the game up at 11:27 of the opening frame. William Smith tacked on one late to take a 2-1 lead into the second period.
But from there, it was all Oswego State. Simone Bednarik scored twice in the second period, including one goal on the power play. Mack Hull, also on the power play, and Mia Conboy scored in the third period to finalize the 5-2 score.
While Bednarik had the two-goal performance, Digby said “she played 200 feet (of hockey) really well.” But it was more about the way the power-play units performed against William Smith.
“I thought all five players on that power-play unit, and all five players on the other power-play unit, their ability to connect quickly by making consistent, intelligent reads and decisions with the puck, I thought that led to a lot of great opportunities (on Tuesday),” Digby said. “Simone’s first goal is a perfect example of that. With what we’re trying to do on the power play, it’s hard. … For all five players to make the right read, and for Simone to be the one that executes the play and finishes it off, that was nice to see.”
Goaltender Lexi Levy made 22 saves in net — 12 of which came in the third period alone. After the Herons’ first shot on goal got past Levy to open the scoring, Digby said Levy was “able to bounce back.”
“She didn’t see a ton of pucks, but she got challenged. In the third period, there were two opportunities really early that I thought she held her ground very good on,” Digby said. “She made a lot of saves look easy. Again, this time of year, you need that to happen. You need to have the stability on the back end that way.”
Digby called the win over William Smith a “solid overall game.”
Even though there weren’t any league points on the line against William Smith, Digby noted that his players understand “there’s urgency when you’re looking at 20% of your season,” since there were, at the time, five games left in the regular season.
With it being a mid-week game, Digby said it it’s tough to sometimes find the balance of focus and energy. But now with just four games left, the “players … have been committed to the process.”
“It’s another step in the right direction. The last three games have been significant progress for us, which, this time of year, you want to continue to build. Just winning this time of year, it’s not enough,” he said. “You’ve got to be building momentum by playing the right way, having everybody on the same page and just staying connected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.