Shuman leads Pathfinder Bank SBS Rookie of the Year standings

OSWEGO — Darren Shuman of Oswego leads a record-breaking total of 10 Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers rookies in Oswego Speedway points as the Rookie of the Year battle has ramped up heading into the remaining two months of the season.
With three events in July plus two more in August still on the schedule, Shuman has 332 points, 36 more than both Jude Parker and Greg Richardson (296 points each).
Robbie Wirth is in fourth with 294 points, and Jon Carson in fifth with 288 points.
Remaining in the hunt are Drew Pascuzzi (266), Ryan Gunther (250), and Tony DeStevens (239).
Shuman, driver of the No. 62, is a go-karting and Micro Sprint veteran. He has adjusted well to the Oswego asphalt with three top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes.
Parker, driving Greg O’Connor’s No. 00, is continuing to log his first experience in a full-sized racecar, and has shown speed through the first month of the season. Parker finished an impressive seventh on opening night, followed by finishes of 14th, 12th, and 11th.
Richardson, a veteran of TQ Midget racing, earned his first top-five finish on June 4 when he managed a fourth-place run in the Doug Heveron tribute No. 01
The 16-year-old son of 350 Super car owner Rich Wirth, Robbie Wirth driving the No. 04 has also shown improvement. Wirth ran only a partial schedule last year and is now returning to compete for Rookie of the Year honors this season. He has notched a pair of top-10 finishes with a ninth and a sixth thus far.
Carson has enjoyed a comfortable kickoff to SBS racing, avoiding the June 4 carnage en-route to a podium finish in just his second career start. He then had a 10th-place run on June 18.
Pascuzzi, Gunther, and Sullivan — all karting graduates — and DeStevens, a former quarter midget racer, are within striking distance.
Gunther and DeStevens finished in the top 10 in the opening weeks. Both have only competed in three out of four features.
These rookies figure to be competitive today in the Independence Weekend Grand Prix program at Oswego Speedway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.