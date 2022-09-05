Shullick wins 2nd-straight Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Leader Michael Barnes appeared to run out of fuel with one lap to go, paving the way for Dave Shullick Jr. to win Sunday’s Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway.
Shullick passed Barnes and went on to take the checkered flag for his second-straight win in Oswego Speedway’s signature Novelis Supermodified event.
Dan Connors Jr. placed second, with Ben Seitz finishing third.
Barnes held on to take fourth, with Dave McKnight Jr. finishing fifth.
Completing the top 10 in the 200-lap Classic were Dave Danzer, Joey Payne, Logan Rayvals, Jerry Curran, and Brian Osetek.
It was a heartbreaking loss for Barnes, the pole-sitter who set a track record lap time of 15.394 seconds during qualifying.
In the 60-lap SBS Classic for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, track champion and pole-sitter Dan Kapuscinski notched the victory.
Greg O’Connor was second, followed by Griffin Miller, Brad Haynes, and Tony DeStevens.
Jeffrey Battle got the win in the 50-lap 350 Supers Classic for the J&S Paving 350 Supers class.
Brian Sobus placed second, with Kyle Perry third. Rounding out the top five were Chase Locke and Eddie Witkum Jr.
On Saturday in the 150-lap Toyota-Bud Mod Classic for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Justin Bonsignore got the victory. Chuck Hossfeld, Craig Lutz, Kyle Bonsignore, and Matt Hirschman completed the top five.
The winner stayed on the track during a late-race caution flag while then-leader Doug Coby pitted.
Justin Bonsignore inherited the lead and, on old tires, held off all challengers to the checkered flag.
It was Bonsignore’s third Whelen Modified Tour win of the season.
In Friday’s DLM Super Stock Dave London Memorial, Garrett Zacharias took the 50-lap triumph over Evan Rygielski, T.J. Cochrane, Bill Frisbie, and Mike Nichols.
Oswego Speedway finishes
International Classic (200 laps): 1. Dave Shullick (95), 2. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 3. Ben Seitz (44), 4. Michael Barnes (68), 5. Dave McKnight Jr. (70), 6. Dave Danzer (52), 7. Joey Payne (14), 8. Logan Rayvals (94), 9. Jerry Curran (99), 10. Brian Osetek (75), 11. Mark Sammut (78), 12. Tyler Shullick (47), 13. Joe Gosek (00), 14. Mike McVetta (22M), 15. Jeff Abold (05), 16. Tyler Thompson (98T), 17. Otto Sitterly (7), 18. Mike Bruce (22B), 19. Tim Snyder (0), 20. Jack Patrick (90), 21. Brandon Bellinger (02), 22. Alison Sload (39), 23. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 24. Ryan Locke (37), 25. Camden Proud (54).
SBS Classic (60 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Greg O’Connor (90), 3. Griffin Miller (9), 4. Brad Haynes (88), 5. Tony DeStevens (24), 6. Andrew Schartner (18), 7. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 8. Dave Cliff Jr. (35G), 9. Bryan Haynes (86), 10. Jordan Sullivan (2), 11. Tyler Shullick (61), 12. Greg Richardson (01), 13. Jude Parker (00), 14. Cameron Rowe (77), 15. Tim Proud (54), 16. Ryan Gunther (22), 17. Mike Bond (74), 18. Rob Wirth (04), 19. Jonathan Carson (27), 20. D.J. Shuman (62), 21. Darrick Hilton (66), 22. Anthony Larkin (35), 23. Kevin Battelle (58).
350 Supers Classic (50 laps): 1. Jeffrey Battle (14), 2. Brian Sobus (45), 3. Kyle Perry (20), 4. Chase Locke (88), 5. Eddie Witkum Jr. (39), 6. Rob Wirth (4), 7. Matt Caprara (75), 8. Nick Barzee (31), 9. Ryan Battle (21), 10. Jon Tesoriero (99), 11. Dave Cliff Jr. (50), 12. Jim Storace (47), 13. Josh Sokolic (26), 14. Mike Bruce (22), 15. Jason Spaulding (23), 16. Vern LaFave (97), 17. Talon Hawksby (79), 18. Noah Ratcliff (73).
Whelan Modified Tour (150 laps): 1. Justin Bonsignore (51), 2. Chuck Hossfeld (2), 3. Craig Lutz (82), 4. Kyle Bonsignore (22), 5. Matt Hirschman (60), 6. Jon McKennedy (79), 7. Doug Coby (7), 8. Bobby Santos (44), 9. Eric Goodale (58), 10. Andrew Krause (24), 11. Donny Lia (3), 12. Austin Beers (64), 13. Ron Silk (16), 14. Mike Leaty (14), 15. Brian Robie (25), 16. Kyle Ebersole (5), 17. Tommy Catalano (54), 18. Ken Heagy (18), 19. Antony Sesley (19), 20. Walder Sutcliffe (78), 21. Gary McDonald (26), 22. J.B. Fortin (34), 23. Patrick Emerling (07), 24. Tyler Rypkema (32), 25. Melissa Fifield (01).
Super Stocks Dave London Memorial (50 laps): 1. Garrett Zacharias (71Z), 2. Evan Rygielski (27), 3. T.J. Cochrane (06), 4. Bill Frisbie (2), 5. Mike Nichols (72), 6. Nate Peckham (90), 7. Gary Noe (1), 8. Brian Hallett (36), 9. Jason Duke (13), 10. Johnny Bennett (X), 11. Chris Riendeau (4VT), 12. Jason Dinzler (370, 13. Barrett Schenk (51), 14. Tim Faro (99), 15. Brad Haynes (13X), 16. Tim Gullo (71), 17. Zachary Willis (75), 18. Eric Brown (81), 19. Seth Zacharias (17), 20. Frank Chapman III (98), 21. Lee Sharpsteen (8), 22. Cole Hicks (46), 23. Nick Robinson (15), 24. Brandon Oltra (13H), 25. Jim Steffenhagen Jr. (3), 26. Frank Chapman Jr. (89), 27. Jacob Christman (48X), 28. Dennis Richmond (6), 29. Josh Hunter (09), 30. Terry Cheetham (11).
