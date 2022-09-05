Shullick wins 2nd-straight Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway

The podium finishers at Oswego Speedway pose with Budweiser representative Mackenzie Miller. Finishing in second place was Dan Connors Jr., left, with Dave Shullick Jr., middle, taking first place. Ben Seitz finished third.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Leader Michael Barnes appeared to run out of fuel with one lap to go, paving the way for Dave Shullick Jr. to win Sunday’s Budweiser International Classic at Oswego Speedway.

Shullick passed Barnes and went on to take the checkered flag for his second-straight win in Oswego Speedway’s signature Novelis Supermodified event.

