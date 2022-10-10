Matt Sheppard wins again

Another edition of Super DIRT Week has come and gone at Oswego Speedway, with the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 feature on Sunday, which saw Matt Sheppard (middle), of Waterloo, win the $50,000 prize. This was his third time winning the feature. Sheppard also won the Salute to the Troops 150 on Saturday with his 358 Modified vehicle.

 Nicole Hube photo

OSWEGO — On a night that will be remembered for years to come, Matt Sheppard etched his name on one of the most historical pages in Super DIRT Week’s history book.

After claiming the SRI Performance/Stock Car Steel & Aluminum Pole Award Thursday night at Oswego Speedway, Sheppard started on the front row Sunday for the $50,000-to-win, 200-lap Billy Whittaker Cars 200 during the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.

Recommended for you