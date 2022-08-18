Matt Sheppard Brewerton

Matt Sheppard is pictured Tuesday in Brewerton Speedway victory lane after winning the 60-lap Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST race.

 Photo provided

CENTRAL SQUARE — Matt Sheppard left the first night of SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway Monday night wanting more. Twenty-four hours later, he got it.

Sheppard, of Waterloo, came back Tuesday on night number two of SummerFAST at Brewerton Speedway and led all 60 laps for his fourth Super DIRTcar Series win this year.

