CENTRAL SQUARE — Matt Sheppard left the first night of SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway Monday night wanting more. Twenty-four hours later, he got it.
Sheppard, of Waterloo, came back Tuesday on night number two of SummerFAST at Brewerton Speedway and led all 60 laps for his fourth Super DIRTcar Series win this year.
He is no stranger to Brewerton Speedway, where he already had six career Series victories dating back to 2009. Fortune seemed to be in his favor after a second-place finish in his heat race followed by pulling the pole position on the redraw for the feature.
When the feature commenced, he jumped out in front of his competitors to take the lead. Adam Pierson contended with him for the first 15 laps but was passed by Peter Britten. Heinke-Baldwin Racing driver Jimmy Phelps, fresh off his feature win at Weedsport, wanted a piece of the action as well. He navigated his way through the field and into third behind Britten and Sheppard.
Sheppard knocked lap after lap off the counter, giving his competition almost no openings to challenge him. He was smooth in turns 3 and 4, but found he had to take an adjusted approach for turns 1 and 2.
“I felt pretty comfortable in (turns) 3 and 4,” Sheppard said. “I moved down off the top and down into the middle. I felt pretty good no matter where I ran. With (turns) 1 and 2, I didn’t really feel comfortable anywhere on the racetrack, so I just stuck to the top most of the race.
“Our car was definitely good enough, I guess. We had a good starting spot. We have a lot of laps around this place in the past. I used to run here weekly. All in all, it just worked out for us tonight.”
After coming away unaffected from the first caution flag thrown on lap 11, Sheppard faced his second challenge on lap 26 when the second caution was thrown. He again remained unscathed, and the battle was now for second place between Britten and Phelps. Phelps won that battle and remained there until a local favorite made a late race advance, resulting in an attention-grabbing finish.
Tom Sears Jr., uncle of full-time Series driver Tim Sears Jr., started 10th and steadily climbed his way through the field, putting his experience and familiarity with the track to work. With 10 laps to go, he had charged up seven positions to third.
Sears passed Phelps with seven laps to go, leaving onlookers eager to see if the local driver could continue his intrepid charge and pull off an incredible upset over the night’s leader.
An unexpected third caution flag was thrown with two laps remaining, giving Tom Sears Jr. one more shot at catching Sheppard. Ultimately, he placed second.
“Our car was really good tonight,” Sears Jr. said. “We didn’t time trial good. I’m kind of bumming about that. But we raced good in the heat race, got in a redraw spot. Our car came on the last 25-30 laps. The yellow hurt us there. I think we had something for Matt if yellow didn’t come out. We just restarted and were able to hang on for second. But all in all, it was a good run for us for running one night a week. This is our home track, so that helps.”
Britten fought his way back to third with five laps remaining, finishing there to round out the night’s podium.
Mat Williamson finished fourth, and Tim Sears Jr. crossed the finish line fifth.
Halfway through the SummerFAST series, Sheppard leads the way in points followed by Jimmy Phelps and Mike Mahaney. At the completion of the fourth and final SummerFAST race today at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, there will be a special SummerFAST trophy awarded to the driver with the most points.
The third race in the SummerFAST series was scheduled for Wednesday at Fulton Speedway.
Fans that can’t make it to the track can watch all the action live on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision app.
FEATURE FINISH
Brewerton Speedway (60 laps): 1. Matt Sheppard (9S), 2. Tom Sears Jr. (62S), 3. Peter Britten (21), 4. Mat Williamson (88), 5. Tim Sears Jr. (83X), 6. Jimmy Phelps (98H), 7. Mike Mahaney (35), 8. Chris Hile (5H), 9. Anthony Perrego (4), 10. Adam Pierson (215P), 11. Ron Davis III (32R), 12. Marc Johnson (3J), 13. Max McLaughlin (8H), 14. Tyler Trump (9X), 15. Billy Decker (91), 16. Zachary Payne (7Z), 17. Rocky Warner (JS98), 18. Justin Haers (3), 19. Darren Smith (12S), 20. Mike Gular (2A), 21. Kevin Root (34), 22. Marcus Dinkins (17), 23. Jack Lehner (2L), 24. Alex Payne (70A), 25. Dave Marcuccilli (M1), 26. Larry Wight (99L).
