LAFARGEVILLE — Matt Sheppard triumphed in the 75-lap Super DIRTcar Series race on Wednesday at Can-Am Speedway, winning the $7,500 top prize.
After not finishing in his last race with the Series at Bridgeport Speedway on May 3, the reigning Series champion bounced back in dominating fashion, leading all 75 laps.
Sheppard ran a solid time in qualifying to place him second on the starting grid before a win in his heat race. Later in the draw for feature starting positions, he pulled the pole position for the main event.
“Things are going our way,” Sheppard said. “We’re getting good draws, we’re getting cautions when we need them, we’re not getting cautions when we don’t need them, lady luck is just as big a part of it as anything. You can have a fast racecar and do everything right, but if you don’t have luck on your side, you’re in trouble too.”
Sheppard took the green flag and bolted out to the lead. Jimmy Phelps put pressure on him in second until lap 48 when he was passed by Stewart Friesen. Sheppard never relinquished the top spot, holding the lead the entire way in the caution-free event.
The 2021 winner of the Thunder on the Thousand Islands, Stewart Friesen, had his work cut out for him after drawing the eighth position in the redraw. Friesen finished second in his last Series event at Bridgeport, getting edged out by one spot by local driver Ryan Godown in the final laps.
Friesen battled his way into contention after a quick eighth-to-fifth jump on the opening lap, then clawing his way through the top-five over the next 45 laps. His biggest climb was catching Jimmy Phelps for the second spot, erasing a gap of over 1.5 seconds from lap 26 to lap 47 when he finally made the pass.
In the end, Friesen was unable to close the gap. Sheppard won the race with Friesen finishing second.
A bright spot for Friesen is that his second-straight runner-up finish vaulted him into the lead in the Super DIRTcar Series point standings. He is 13 points ahead of the second-place driver, Max McLaughlin.
“We’ll keep trying and we’ll keep swinging,” Friesen said. “This place is a lot different than it was last year. We’ll see what it is the next time we come back. We go to Weedsport and then Lebanon Valley. Those are tracks we’ve had good runs at lately. We’ll try to get one better.”
Tim Fuller made a late charge to take third place at Can-Am.
McLaughlin had one of the most eye-opening performances. He started 18th and motored his way to a fourth-place finish.
The Super DIRTcar Series will compete at Weedsport Speedway for the Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 29, followed by a Monday night showdown at Lebanon Valley Speedway on Monday, May 30.
Fans can stream all the action live on DIRTVision.
In the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series feature at Can-Am, Tyler Bushey got the win. He held off Mike White, Luke Horning, and Rob Yetman for the $1,000 victory.
Bushey, of Heuvelton, led all 30 laps at his home track. He kicked off his Pro Stock Series championship hopes with a bang after an eighth-place result in last year’s standings.
Super DIRTcar Series Finish (75 laps): 1. Matt Sheppard, 2. Stewart Friesen, 3. Tim Fuller, 4. Max McLaughlin, 5. Mat Williamson, 6. Jimmy Phelps, 7. Erick Rudolph, 8. Justin Haers, 9. Jordan McCreadie, 10. Peter Britten, 11. Jack Lehner, 12. Tim Sears Jr., 13. Anthony Perrego, 14. Larry Wight, 15. Mike Gular, 16. Marc Johnson, 17. Billy Decker, 18. Zachary Payne, 19. Alex Yankowski, 20. Adam Pierson.
