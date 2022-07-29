Sheppard becomes season’s first driver to win back-to-back Super DIRTcar features

MIDDLETOWN — Eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series Champion Matt Sheppard became the first driver of the 2022 season to score back-to-back feature wins when he crossed the finish line at Orange County Fair Speedway Thursday night.
In a competitive season that has seen 10 different winners in 12 races, the feat was no small task.
Sheppard looked strong early, finishing second to the No. 99L of Phoenix’s Larry Wight in his heat race. Landing seventh on the starting grid after the redraw was not enough to keep him from quickly charging up the field after the initial green flag was thrown for the feature.
By the conclusion of lap 14, Sheppard had taken over the lead from Max McLaughlin.
The victory did not come without its challenges. Sheppard had to maneuver throughout the track as skillfully as he could manage.
“It’s so slippery,” Sheppard said. “There are little patches of bite here and there, and trying to find each little patch while going as fast as you can is definitely pretty technical. We were way out by the wall for a while and then we were right by the inside wall and everywhere in between. It’s definitely a challenging surface. That’s for sure.”
After taking over first place, the Waterloo driver rounded the five-eighths of a mile oval uncontested for 45 laps, holding a considerable lead over his competitors. The real battle behind him was between McLaughlin and Anthony Perrego for second place. Perrego finally won that contest on lap 47, but still had his biggest challenge ahead of him in catching up to Sheppard.
Perrego finally received the break he was hoping for on lap 59 when the first caution flag of the 73-lap race was thrown. Perrego lined up side by side with Sheppard on the restart, hoping to read the track correctly to score what would have been his first feature win of the season in front of his home crowd.
“When we got into second there, we had that long green flag run, and I was kind of running down Matt,” Perrego said. “But you never know if he’s just riding or what. But that yellow came out there and we kind of hung with him in (turn) 1 and 2. We were fortunate enough to get another yellow on lap 66. That one I would like to take back. We rolled down into 1 and I tried to explode on the outside of him. He ended up going down here into 3 and missing pretty good and we got up next to him, but it just wasn’t close enough.”
The lap 66 caution flag set up the final restart of the race. Sheppard proved to be too much for his competition to handle, and crossed the finish line first, securing his third feature victory of the season.
Perrego finished second, and McLaughlin held off a hard-charging Stewart Friesen for third.
Dirt Modified Hall of Famer Brett Hearn hit the track for his first Super DIRTcar Series appearance this season, crossing the finish line in 21st place.
The Super DIRTcar Series will travel back to central New York for its inaugural SummerFAST Series, which includes races at Weedsport Speedway (Aug. 15), Brewerton Speedway (Aug. 16), Fulton Speedway (Aug. 17), and Land of Legends Raceway (Aug. 18). That will bring the Series another step closer to the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week, Oct. 3-9, hosted by Oswego Speedway.
Feature finish (73 laps): 1. Matt Sheppard, 2. Anthony Perrego, 3. Max McLaughlin, 4. Stewart Friesen, 5. Larry Wight, 6. Mike Mahaney, 7. Marc Johnson, 8. Tim McCreadie, 9. Jimmy Horton, 10. Tim Sears Jr., 11. Dan Creeden, 12. Bobby Flood, 13. Kevin Root, 14. Mat Williamson, 15. Peter Britten, 16. Jack Lehner, 17. Adam Pierson, 18. Mike Gular, 19. Darren Smith, 20. Jimmy Phelps, 21. Brett Hearn, 22. Charles Loiodice, 23. Brian Calabrese, 24. Billy Decker, 25. Bob McGannon, 26. Tyler Boniface, 27. Alex Yankowski.
