Sheppard becomes season’s first driver to win back-to-back Super DIRTcar features

Matt Sheppard won Thursday’s Super DIRTcar Series 73-lap feature at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown. Pictured from left are runner-up Anthony Perrego, winner Matt Sheppard, and third-place finisher Max McLaughlin.

 Quentin Young photo

MIDDLETOWN — Eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series Champion Matt Sheppard became the first driver of the 2022 season to score back-to-back feature wins when he crossed the finish line at Orange County Fair Speedway Thursday night.

In a competitive season that has seen 10 different winners in 12 races, the feat was no small task.

