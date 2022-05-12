‘She was just confident in being herself’: Philomena Teggart grows into leadership role at Oswego State

OSWEGO — It’s been incredible to see the growth of Oswego State women’s hockey for Philomena Teggart — a team that feels more like a family now.
When Teggart first came in, the team seemed a little separated. There were the older players, and then the underclassmen.
Once Teggart and Aislinn McAleer got further into their college careers, they wanted a culture change. And during their fifth year, while it wasn’t the culture they originally wanted, now there’s a new identity.
“(The younger girls) are going to be here for the next four years. That’s something they made themselves,” Teggart said. “It’s pretty amazing how Ash and I have been through this whole change in the program, and to be part of the main change in it, it means a lot.”
Teggart gave a lot of credit to former captain Olivia Ellis, who was a senior when Teggart was a freshman. Between Ellis and Kate Randazzo, the captain during Teggart’s sophomore and junior seasons, Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby said it was “fun to watch” Teggart grow as a leader.
“Phi absorbed what she could from those other players, but she never tried to be them,” Digby said. “She was just confident in being herself.”
Teggart’s leadership extended prior to her fifth season with the Lakers. She was the captain during the 2020-21 season, when COVID-19 canceled the campaign. So not only did Digby have an experienced Teggart as a player, but he also had her as an experienced leader.
Digby added that Teggart is a “lead by example” type of player, but she learned to adapt, communicating with players while virtual and spread all out all over the world.
“That really set her up for success this year. That allowed her to learn what it’s like to be an effective leader, of how you can’t lead everyone the same way all the time,” Digby said. “You can’t always resort back to the fiery side of things. Sometimes people need to be led in different ways, and I think that’s what Phi learned through the COVID year.”
Growing up, however, Teggart learned another side of hockey which said helped her in college: she absorbed the coaching side of things, taking notes from her father who coached her throughout midget as an assistant coach.
The pair drove to practices and games together, where he was on the phone “doing hockey stuff,” Teggart mentioned, and she got to see different aspects of “hockey logistics” and “everything that goes on behind closed doors.”
“That’s what made me such a good leader, and helped have such a good relationship with Digby,” Teggart said. “I could empathize with the coaches and understand everything that they go through, stuff that a lot of people don’t see behind closed doors.”
Teggart grew up in the Durham West Jr. Lightning — coincidentally where current Oswego State assistant coach Megan Quinn played prior to her college career — out of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League.
Quinn and Teggart didn’t know each other until Oswego State, but Teggart thinks there might have been a couple practices where she was called up to practice with Quinn.
“We had no idea who each other were,” Teggart said, “And now she’s my coach.”
Most players from the PWHL go the Division I route or go to college in Canada, Teggart added. Another Oswego State alum, Megan Hagg, who coached at Teggart at the Midget AA level, told her about the Laker program.
While Teggart had a few other options at the Division III level, as soon as former head coach Diane Dillon reached out to her and watched Teggart play, she was sold.
When she visited, she was walked around by Randazzo, and she also fell in love with the facilities that Oswego State boasts.
“Diane said immediately to come down and visit and I said, ‘Dad, I’m going to that school,’ because Megan Hagg already told me what goes on here and how the hockey culture is,” Teggart said. “I wanted to go there. I knew before I stepped on campus.”
Right from the get-go, Teggart made an impact for the Lakers, playing in all 27 games her freshman campaign. She recorded eight points.
Teggart became more and more of a leader, eventually being named assistant captain her junior year under captain Randazzo.
“She stepped on campus and made an immediate impact on the ice. You look back at her freshman year, she played a lot of minutes. She contributed a lot offensively,” Digby said. “When you can have a player like that that gains valuable experience her first year, then sophomore was not only able to improve on the ice, but just from a confidence standpoint and comfort standpoint off the ice, I think that’s why she fell into a leadership role as quickly as she did.”
Her commitment off the ice also helped, Digby added. Teggart played over 100 games in her career. She was the first one in the weight room, Digby said, and did extra work over the summer to help limit any potential injuries.
It also helped with stamina, allowing for a high number of minutes per game, at her style of play, which Digby mentioned has a lot of physicality and an “edge” to it.
“The playoff game this year, she played 35 or 36 minutes. That’s over 50% of the game,” Digby said. “There’s times where it looks like she’s playing this offensive style game based on numbers, but the reality is that she’s just being an effective defender. She also had the edge to her game where she had the ability where if she just saw a lane and wanted to take it herself, she had the ability to do that.”
Then COVID-19 hit, canceling her senior season. But right away, Teggart knew she was coming back for a fifth year. She put school on pause and worked at home for the year. Teggart said there were “no questions asked” when she confirmed with McAleer that they were both coming back. “Our parents were right along with us,” Teggart mentioned.
“We just knew at that time that if there was something, we were going to do it — and Digby knew it too. There were no questions asked. He knew we were coming back,” Teggart said. “I remember when it happened, Digby sent (the info) to Ash and me and we said, ‘We’re in’ like right away.”
While the hockey was fun, it was more about the memories made and the extra connections Teggart made. McAleer and Teggart both got an extra year of teammates — not only does the pair have a connection to the “previous era,” as Digby called it, of Oswego State women’s hockey, but now they have connections to the freshmen that joined this year.
“That’ll be an interesting dynamic for them to look at 20 years from now,” Digby said. “That’ll just be interesting to look at then, and how deep the ripples go from their influence after they graduate.”
At first, Teggart said she was nervous about it, being that much older than the current first-year players. But now, visiting freshmen in a dorm room, “stuff like that, the little things,” it just seems normal, Teggart said.
“Our seniors would never do that,” Teggart joked. “It’s funny because I look at Monica Cramer (class of 2018), and she’s getting married. And then the girl I’m playing with is 18 years old. I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s funny.”
And no matter what comes next, whether it’s professional hockey either in the United States or overseas, a graduate assistantship program or just going back home “to start (her) adult life,” Teggart was happy she could close out her career on her own terms.
But, there’s still a chance Teggart might play professional — her “heart wants to keep playing,” she added.
“I thought I was going to be way more upset that I am. Obviously it’s sad, but I had that fifth year,” Teggart said. “My career goal is I want to become a police officer back home in Canada. But there’s a lot more life experiences I can get before I do that.”
