Bill Sharkey

Bill Sharkey, 62, of Oswego, is returning to supermodified racing full time for the 2023 season. He purchased Keith Gilliam’s former No. 87 machine. A second-generation driver and a 20-plus year veteran of supermodified racing, Sharkey’s career began back in 1987. He had a respectable start, taking home Oswego Rookie of the Year honors for his efforts with the Danzer No. 52.  

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Supermodified racing veteran Bill Sharkey of Oswego has been planning his Oswego Speedway return since 2018, when he purchased Keith Gilliam’s former No. 87, a Target Chassis. 

After four years of rebuilding and updating the car, the pandemic, and even a knee replacement, “The Shark” is now scheduled to make his full-time comeback at Oswego Speedway in 2023.

Recommended for you