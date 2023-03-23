Pictured are the first team selections from Section III for the 2022-23 girls hockey season. Selections from Oswego included Alaina DiBlasi (second from left), Mia Fierro (third from left) and Jordan Caroccio (second from right). Players from Clinton who also received the honors, from left, were Kelsey Fuller, Alyssa Nardslico and Drew Kopek, who was also named Section III’s Co-Player of the Year, alongside Skaneateles’s Scout Oudemool (not pictured). Clinton’s Casey Clausen also earned first-team honors (not pictured).
Above are the second-team selections from Section III for the 2022-23 girls hockey season. Mischa Palmitesso (second from left) earned the honors for Oswego. Also named to the second team, were Clinton’s Lauren Rey (left), Clinton’s Mackinley Ronan (second from right) and Skaneateles’s Belle Wells (right). Lilly Marquardt, of Skaneateles, was also named to the second team (not pictured).
Pictured are the first team selections from Section III for the 2022-23 girls hockey season. Selections from Oswego included Alaina DiBlasi (second from left), Mia Fierro (third from left) and Jordan Caroccio (second from right). Players from Clinton who also received the honors, from left, were Kelsey Fuller, Alyssa Nardslico and Drew Kopek, who was also named Section III’s Co-Player of the Year, alongside Skaneateles’s Scout Oudemool (not pictured). Clinton’s Casey Clausen also earned first-team honors (not pictured).
Photo provided
Above are the second-team selections from Section III for the 2022-23 girls hockey season. Mischa Palmitesso (second from left) earned the honors for Oswego. Also named to the second team, were Clinton’s Lauren Rey (left), Clinton’s Mackinley Ronan (second from right) and Skaneateles’s Belle Wells (right). Lilly Marquardt, of Skaneateles, was also named to the second team (not pictured).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.