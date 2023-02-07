SYRACUSE — Section III has released the seeds for the Wrestling Championships which will be on Saturday at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 7:43 pm
Fulton’s and Oswego’s wrestlers are both competing in Division I, while Mexico’s and Hannibal’s wrestlers will take on the best of Division II.
FULTON
Fulton has one No. 1 seed in the tournament. Johnathan Clohecy earned the top position in the 160-pound weight class. Wally Crofoot is seeded second in the 138-pound weight class.
Brady Niver (118 pounds) and Bailey Grubb (145 points) are both seeded third in their respective weight classes.
At 102 pounds, Freddy Pagan is the No. 4 seed. Collen Austin is also the No. 4 seed in the 126-pound weight class.
Also at 160 pounds, Ethan Doran is the sixth seed. Jayden Hutchinson is No. 8 in the 152-pound weight class.
Kallen Roberts (126 pounds) and Micah Collins (215 pounds) are both wrestling in their weight classes but are unseeded.
OSWEGO
Oswego’s lone wrestler in the championship, Antonio Rivera Gonzalez, will be competing in the 145-pound weight class. He is the ninth seed in the weight class.
MEXICO
Noah Becker, at 102 pounds, is the highest-seeded Mexico wrestler at No. 4 in the weight class. Elia Manishiwe, at 118 pounds, is the No. 5 seed.
In the 110-pound weight class, Kyren Stock is the seventh seed. Dakota DeFalco (215 pounds) is the 12th seed.
HANNIBAL
Zenon Derocha, in the 118-pound weight class, is the No. 7 seed. At 215 pounds, Ethan Thibault is the No. 14 seed.
