Ethan Thibault December 2022

Hannibal’s Ethan Thibault (top) tries to pin a Lyons wrestler in December. Thibault is the No. 14 seed in the 215-pound weight class in Section III Division II.

 Ben Grieco photo

SYRACUSE — Section III has released the seeds for the Wrestling Championships which will be on Saturday at SRC Arena in Syracuse.

Wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.

