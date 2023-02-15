SYRACUSE — Seeds for the playoffs have been announced by Section III for the boys and girls basketball tournaments, with games starting as early as Thursday.
Similar to last season, Section III’s tournament is open, meaning any team could opt in for the playoffs instead of hitting certain qualifying standards.
The Mexico girls basketball team is the No. 2 seed in Class B, and has a first-round bye to begin the tournament. The Tigers (17-3) will host the winner of the Clinton-Homer game, which is Thursday at 6 p.m. Mexico’s game will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mexico High School.
The Fulton boys basketball team, the No. 3 seed in Class A, also has a first-round bye in its tournament. The Red Raiders (13-7) will take on the winner of the Syracuse Academy of Science-Whitesboro game, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., on Tuesday with a time to be announced at G. Ray Bodley High School.
In the Class A girls tournament, both Fulton and Oswego will be playing in the opening round. Oswego (8-11), the seventh seed, will host No. 10 Whitesboro on Friday at 6 p.m. at Leighton Elementary. Ninth-seeded Fulton (7-12) travels to Watertown on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Also in the Class B girls tournament, eighth-seeded Hannibal (13-7) will host No. 9 Oneida on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hannibal High School.
In the Class B boys tournament, No. 21 Mexico (5-15) will have a county battle against No. 12 Phoenix on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at Phoenix High School. No. 24 Hannibal (1-19) travels to No. 9 Skaneateles on Thursday with a contest at 6 p.m.
Also in the Class A boys tournament, 12th-seeded Oswego (2-18) will take on host New Hartford on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
