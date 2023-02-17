Sectional update: Mexico girls basketball to play Clinton Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MEXICO — The Mexico girls basketball team, which is seeded No. 2 in the Class B tournament, now has its opponent.Clinton, which is the 15th seed, topped No. 18 Homer, 44-41, on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals at Mexico on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tigers come into today’s contest with a 17-3 record, most recently coming off a 54-31 loss to Marcellus on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Feds send FEMA money to Fulton for four more firefighters STEM programs could pick up steam in OCSD Latest e-Edition February 17, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRocky D. CrucittiState calls medical care of jail inmate who died ‘shockingly substandard’Michael Ernest StancliffeDennis D. DeLapp‘It’s going to be tough’: Oswego’s Senior Night has different meaning this season for the BabcocksWitness puts defendants at scene of Fulton crimesDorothy H. DarlingBetty B. RoyOswego’s outgoing mayor says he isn’t interested in higher officeHe’ll fix your clock, and he’ll clean it for you, too Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no Jobs CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County is hiring a PT custodian for CORNELLCOOPERATIVEExtension of Oswego County has an opening for a full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
