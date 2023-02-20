Fulton boys basketball hosts Whitesboro
FULTON — After a first-round bye, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team returns to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Whitesboro in the quarterfinals of the Section III Class A tournament. Fulton (13-7) is the third seed in the tournament.
11th-seeded Whitesboro (9-12) narrowly beat Syracuse Academy of Science on Friday, 49-44.
Oswego boys basketball bows out of playoffs
NEW HARTFORD — The Oswego varsity boys basketball team fell to fifth-seeded New Hartford, 87-39, on Friday.
The Spartans raced out to an early 30-8 lead before taking a 52-22 advantage into halftime. Another 20-point-plus third quarter put New Hartford up 63-32. Oswego mustered seven points in the final frame, and the Spartans coasted to an 87-39 victory.
Moreno Fenty led the Bucs with nine points. Camden Atkinson tacked on eight points. Noah Bwalya and James Carr both recorded six points. Michael Fierro and Nick Besaw contributed three points apiece. Tommy Kirwan and Jeremiah Senke rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Hannibal girls hoops upset by Oneida
HANNIBAL — Led by 20 points from Myah Rainbow, the Oneida varsity girls basketball team topped Hannibal, 41-27, on Friday, in the second round of the Section III Class B tournament.
The Warriors led 9-6 after the first quarter, but Oneida bounced back with a 13-point second frame to take a 19-17 advantage into halftime. Oneida kept up the scoring in the third stanza, taking a 31-24 lead into the final frame.
Hannibal mustered eight points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t limit Oneida’s offense, and the Indians won 41-27.
Samantha Emmons had 13 points for the Warriors. Tenly Baker tacked on eight points. Riley Somers and Kiley Emmons recorded three points each.
Oswego girls basketball travels to Central Square
CENTRAL SQUARE — The seventh-seeded Oswego varsity girls basketball team travels to Central Square Tuesday for the quarterfinal matchup in the Section III Class A tournament. The Redhawks, seeded second, come in with a 13-7 record.
The Bucs are coming off a 66-50 victory over Whitesboro on Friday. For full coverage of that game, see Tuesday’s edition of The Palladium-Times and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
Oswego and Central Square have dueled twice this season already. On Dec. 20 at Central Square, the Redhawks won a tight 44-43 game. But in the grudge match on Jan. 24, the host Bucs coasted to a 56-39 victory.
Mexico girls hoops defeat Clinton on Saturday
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls basketball team defeated Clinton in the second round of the Section III Class B tournament, 62-36, on Friday.
The second-seeded Tigers (18-3) host seventh-seeded Marcellus on Wednesday. The Mustangs are coming off a 61-46 victory over Lowville on Saturday.
Mexico and Marcellus recently met on Feb. 13, with the Mustangs coming out on top 51-34.
Full coverage of the Mexico-Clinton contest can be found in Tuesday’s edition of The Palladium-Times and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
Fulton girls basketball falls on road at Watertown
WATERTOWN — The Fulton varsity girls basketball team lost a tight 46-42 contest at Watertown on Friday in the first round of the Section III Class A tournament.
Watertown led 10-5 after the first frame, but the Red Raiders exploded for a 20-point second quarter, and the game was knotted 25-25 at halftime.
The Red Raiders took a 39-35 advantage into the final frame, but Watertown's defense limited Fulton to just three points in the last stanza, and the Cylcones won 46-42.
Grace Clary led Fulton with 16 points. Madison Baum tacked on eight points. Kayla McCraith had six points. Laura Bartlett and Bella Maliszewski recorded four points apiece. Alison Mainville and Mandy Miller scored two points each to round out Fulton's scoring.
