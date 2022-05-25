CANASTOTA — The Mexico varsity softball team took control in the second inning, and kept adding on late en route to a 10-3 win over Canastota in the opening round of the Class B sectional tournament on Tuesday.
The Tigers surrendered three runs in the bottom of the first, but responded with five runs in the second. Hailey Comstock and Kendall Cuyler each hit RBI singles before Briana Urquhart hit a bases-clearing double, giving Mexico a 5-3 lead.
The Tigers added five runs in the sixth inning, with RBI singles by Cuyler and Brooke Marks, as well as an RBI groundout by Renee Kinikin, putting Mexico up 10-3.
Comstock went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs in seven innings. She struck out eight batters and walked three.
Comstock also went 3-4 at the plate with an RBI, while Urquhart was 2-5 with four RBIs. Cuyler went 1-5 with two RBIs, while Marks and Kinikin each added RBIs.
Mexico (9-9) will face #1-seed Marcellus (14-3) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Oswego baseball falls to J-D in sectional play
DEWITT — The Jamesville-DeWitt varsity baseball team took the lead in the fifth inning and held on, defeating Oswego 4-2 in the opening round of the Class A sectional tournament on Tuesday.
The Bucs took the lead in the top of the first, with Matt Krul driving home Tom Kirwan with an RBI single. The Red Rams were held off the scoreboard until the fourth, with a sacrifice fly by Aidan McGuire tying the game. Later in the inning, an RBI single by A.J. Sumida gave J-D a 2-1 lead.
Oswego tied the game in the fifth, with an error allowing Kirwan to score, but the Red Rams took the lead for good in the bottom half of the frame.
A two-out double by Carter King gave J-D a 3-2 lead, and the Red Rams added another run in the sixth on an RBI double by Aaron Ko. After getting six innings on the mound from Sumida, King entered and earned the save with a scoreless seventh, sealing a 4-2 victory for J-D.
Krul was 1-3 with an RBI for the Bucs, while Kirwan was also 1-3. Jack Reynolds and Jeff Thompson each added base hits for Oswego.
Krul threw six innings on the mound, allowing two earned runs. He struck out four batters and walked two.
Sumida threw six innings, allowing one earned run. King recorded a strikeout and a walk in an inning.
Jamesville-DeWitt (8-9) will face #1-seed Whitesboro in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.