Fulton’s Freddy Pagan (red uniform) attempts to take down an opposing wrestler during the Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament in December at the Max Ziel Gymnasium at SUNY Oswego. Pagan is the No. 1 seed in the 102-pound weight class for Class A in the Section III Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday.
SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday.
Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
The top five place-finishers in Class A and the top four place-finishers in Classes B and C will advance to the Section III Championships at SRC Arena on Feb. 11.
Section III also released seedings heading into the tournament.
For Fulton, Freddy Pagan is the No. 1 seed in the 102-pound weight class, with 146 points on the season. At 126 pounds, Collen Austin is seeded third (92 points). Kallen Roberts, an extra wrestler, will also be competing in the 126-pound weight class (38 points). Jack Phillips (132 pounds) is the No. 6 seed with 52 points.
In the 138-pound weight class, Wally Crofoot is No. 2 with 143 points. Bailey Grubb is also the top seed of his weight class, 145 pounds, with 103 points. Jayden Hutchinson is seeded seventh (52 points) in the 152-pound weight class.
Johnathan Clohecy is seeded second in the 160-pound weight class with 128 pounds. Ethan Doran, an extra wrestler in the weight class, is seeded seventh with 59 points. Ethan Burlingham (172 pounds) is the No. 9 seed with 22 points. At 215 pounds, Micah Collins is seventh (50 points). In the 285-pound weight class, Will Duso is 11th (5 points).
For Oswego, Matthew Murray is No. 6 in the 110-pound weight class with 25 points. He’s also listed in the 118-pound weight class. Jose Ramos, in the 126-pound weight class, is seeded in a tie for eighth with 40 points. He’s also listed in the 132-pound weight class.
Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez is seeded eighth in the 138-pound weight class with 39 points. He is also listed in the 145-pound weight class. At 172 pounds, Garret Pickens is seeded eighth with 30 points.
For Mexico, Noah Becker (102 pounds) is seeded second with a 23-8 record on the season. At 110 pounds, Kyren Stock is fourth with a 20-9 record. Atreyu DeFalco is listed as an extra wrestler in the weight class (10-11 record). Elia Manishiwme is the No. 5 seed in the 118-pound weight class with a 14-10 record.
Cody Neville is listed in the 126-pound weight class with a 6-24 record. Neven Dermady is the seventh seed in the 132-pound weight class with a 17-15 record. At 138 pounds, Tanner Bellomo has a 9-18 record.
In the 145-pound weight class, Manuel Pelton has a 5-16 record. Daniel Miller (152 pounds) enters with a 6-11 record. Seth Prentice, in the 160-pound weight class, has an 8-11 record. Mason Margery, an extra wrestler in the weight class, has a 4-10 record.
At 172 pounds, Renee Kinikin has a 1-7 record. In the 215-pound weight class, Dakota DeFalco is the No. 5 seed with a 14-11 record. Jaiden Gibson, in the 285-pound weight class, enters the tournament with a 4-12 record.
For Hannibal, at 118 pounds, Zenon Derocha is the No. 2 seed in his weight class with a 22-12 record. Todd Halsdorf, in the 138-pound weight class, is the No. 8 seed with a 22-15 record. In the 172-pound weight class, Pah Per-hee is the 10th seed with a 22-13 record.
Ethan Thibault (215 pounds) is the No. 5 seed with a 15-14 record. Cody Miner, at 285 pounds, is the fifth seed with a 14-13 record.
