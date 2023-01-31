Freddy Pagan at Ken Haines

Fulton’s Freddy Pagan (red uniform) attempts to take down an opposing wrestler during the Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament in December at the Max Ziel Gymnasium at SUNY Oswego. Pagan is the No. 1 seed in the 102-pound weight class for Class A in the Section III Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. 

 Ben Grieco photo

SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday.

Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.

