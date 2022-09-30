EAST SYRACUSE — Section III Athletics of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Tuesday that Dr. Tamela Ray will serve as the interim executive director of Section III Athletics.
Ray will serve the 105-member school districts while the board of directors begins a search for a new executive director following the upcoming retirement of current Executive Director John Rathbun.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I’d like to congratulate Dr. Ray and thank her for her willingness to support our member schools as our interim leader,” Section III President Michael Clonan said following the appointment.
Section III Past President Joseph DeBarbieri said, “Dr. Ray brings tremendous skills, experience, as well as a strong knowledge and understanding of our organization. Her ability to establish positive relationships with athletic directors, coaches, and district administrators will serve Section III very well as she leads this organization.”
Ray will begin her interim role on Oct. 1. She will be spending time on a part-time basis working alongside Rathbun through the date of his retirement on Dec. 31.
“I am very fortunate to continue supporting this amazing athletic organization,” Ray said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve Section III in this capacity, and I look forward to working with all of Section III’s athletic administrators, coaches, and student-athletes.”
The Section III Board of Directors will continue finalizing the next steps for hiring a permanent leader.
