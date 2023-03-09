SYRACUSE — Section III released the football schedules for the 2023 season on Thursday, amid a shakeup that saw the removal of the Independent League, which initially featured a good amount of local teams.

Instead of the Independent League, Oswego will compete in the B2 division, as will Mexico. Hannibal will be in the Class C/D2 division. Those three schools will not be eligible for sectional play at the end of the season, but will play for a division title, similar to what the Independent League was.

