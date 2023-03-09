SYRACUSE — Section III released the football schedules for the 2023 season on Thursday, amid a shakeup that saw the removal of the Independent League, which initially featured a good amount of local teams.
Instead of the Independent League, Oswego will compete in the B2 division, as will Mexico. Hannibal will be in the Class C/D2 division. Those three schools will not be eligible for sectional play at the end of the season, but will play for a division title, similar to what the Independent League was.
Fulton, which will be in the A/AA2 division, is still eligible for the section playoffs at the end of the season.
Fulton’s league consists of East Syracuse Minoa, Fowler, Nottingham, Central Square and Watertown.
Oswego’s and Mexico’s league consists of Cortland, Jamesville-DeWitt and South Jefferson.
Hannibal’s league consists of Phoenix, Jordan-Elbridge, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Southern Hills, Utica Notre Dame, Sherburne-Earlville and Port Byron.
Here are the regular-season schedules for those four teams.
OSWEGO
Sept. 2: Scrimmage against TBD
Sept. 8: vs. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 15: vs. Mexico (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 22: at Jamesville-DeWitt (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 29: vs. South Jefferson (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 6: at Cortland (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 14: vs. Greece Olympia (Section V) (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 21: at Utica Notre Dame (6:30 p.m.)
FULTON
Sept. 1: Scrimmage against TBD
Sept. 8: vs. Corcoran (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 15: vs. Nottingham (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 22: at Watertown (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 30: vs. Central Square (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 5: at Fowler (6 p.m.)
Oct. 13: at East Syracuse-Minoa (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 20: open week/TBD
MEXICO
Sept. 2: Scrimmage against TBD
Date TBD: at Waterloo (Time TBD)
Sept. 15: at Oswego (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 22: vs. Cortland (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 29: at Chittenango (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 6: at South Jefferson (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 13: vs. Phoenix (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 19: vs. Jamesville-DeWitt (6:30 p.m.)
HANNIBAL
Sept. 3: Scrimmage against TBD
Sept. 8: at Phoenix (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 16: vs. Utica Notre Dame (noon)
Sept. 22: at Port Byron (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 30: vs. Jordan-Elbridge (noon)
Oct. 6: at Little Falls (7 p.m.)
Oct. 14: at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (6:30 p.m.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.