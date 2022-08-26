OSWEGO — The Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its third event of 2022 as part of Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend from Sept. 2-4.

The Small-Block Supers will have time trials on Friday, Sept. 2, and then will compete in their 60-lap SBS Classic event — paying $2,200 to the winner — on Sunday, Sept. 4.

