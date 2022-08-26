OSWEGO — The Jake’s Automotive Small-Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its third event of 2022 as part of Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend from Sept. 2-4.
The Small-Block Supers will have time trials on Friday, Sept. 2, and then will compete in their 60-lap SBS Classic event — paying $2,200 to the winner — on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Nearly 30 Small-Block Supers are expected to compete during Classic Weekend, with double points on the line toward the overall SBS Championship Series title fight.
“This year’s SBS Classic at Oswego will have a little extra on the line, as the event counts toward the SBSCS championship,” said Dan Kapuscinski, Small-Block Super Championship Series promoter. “More than $17,000 in cash and contingencies will be paid out on Classic Weekend, with a stellar field of cars expected. As a series we are proud to be able to compete at our home track with so much at stake.”
A total of 17 teams have already scored points on the tour this season, with the No. 04 Robbie Wirth Racing entry leading the way in the standings.
Previously driven to two victories by SBS veteran Mike Bruce, Wirth will be piloting the No. 04 for Classic Weekend in hopes of keeping the championship lead.
Oswego Speedway track champion Dan Kapuscinski is second in the standings following a pair of top-five series finishes. Noah Ratcliff, Tim Proud, and Jude Parker round out the top five positions.
Completing the top 10 heading into Classic Weekend are Drew Pascuzzi, Greg O’Connor, D.J. Shuman, Tony Pisa, and A.J. Larkin.
Joining the frontrunners in the championship will be fellow SBSCS competitors Griffin Miller, Ryan Gunther, Darrick Hilton, and Josh Wallace.
The SBS Classic will also draw in a number of part-time racers looking to collect the $2,200 prize including Hall of Famer Mike Bond and former supermodified competitor Tyler Shullick, who will drive a Robbie Wirth Racing entry as No. 61. Former SBS Classic winner Dave Cliff is also expected to be in action.
While Wirth Racing, Kapuscinski, and Ratcliff battle at the top of the overall championship, three other drivers are in a fight for the $500 Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year title. Parker, Pascuzzi, and Shuman are all separated by only 13 points with three more races to go in the series schedule.
Following Classic Weekend, the SBSCS will take on Lancaster Motorplex on Sept. 11 before finishing the year at Evans Mills Raceway Park Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.