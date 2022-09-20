Baum tips the ball

Oswego’s Riley King (8) attempts to block a hit by Fulton’s Madison Baum (11) as Fulton’s Sydney Sachel (1) watches. The Fulton varsity girls volleyball team defeated host Oswego 3-0 on Monday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Another installment of the Fulton-Oswego rivalry concluded Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep for the Red Raiders varsity girls volleyball team over the Buccaneers in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.

Fulton won with set wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-15. The Raiders remained perfect on the season, having swept every match so far.

