OSWEGO — Another installment of the Fulton-Oswego rivalry concluded Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep for the Red Raiders varsity girls volleyball team over the Buccaneers in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
Fulton won with set wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-15. The Raiders remained perfect on the season, having swept every match so far.
“We started off a little slow, then put our foot on the gas. We got rolling and did a little better,” Coach Jessica Frost said. “Overall, we played well and I think our hitters stepped up.”
Oswego put some pressure on Fulton toward the beginning of every set, especially in the third set when the Bucs went on a small run to take a 6-4 lead. But some mistakes on the third ball, Coach Tom Grover said, proved to be costly.
“We’re doing everything that we can. We saw (Fulton) in a tournament on Saturday. We obviously need to keep pushing and keep doing everything that we’re doing,” he said. “We just had a lot of mistakes on the third ball. If we clean those up, we’ll be all right.”
A back-and-forth opening set between the rivals began the match before Madison Baum started a service run with an ace, pushing Fulton to a 9-6 lead. A few more small runs, plus a trio of aces by Sydney Sachel in the latter stages, gave the Raiders a 25-13 set win.
Sachel had the serve to start the second set and began with another three aces. The Raiders took a commanding 6-1 lead.
A few more kills by Natalie Frost and Addison Pickard eventually pushed Fulton to a 25-12 victory after Natalie Frost tipped the ball over the net to seal the set.
“Natalie gets a lot of the opportunities to hit, but now the middles are getting more opportunities to hit the ball in the front row,” Coach Frost said. “We had a tournament over the weekend and I saw them stepping up. Now we’re starting to run plays and things like that. We’re moving forward, which is a good thing.”
The third set, however, is where Oswego gave a bit of a push. After a long rally early in the set, when the Bucs tipped the ball over the net for the point, Monae Fenty went on a service run — which included a kill by Riley King — pushing the Bucs to a 6-4 lead.
Riley Kempston went on a four-point service run to give Fulton some momentum, followed by a run by Natalie Frost.
Later, Sachel also tacked on another ace.
“We’re a pretty good team, if we get down in the beginning, at keeping our cool,” Coach Frost said. “I told them, ‘Don’t do anything fancy. Just get the ball back and don’t make unforced errors.’ Volleyball is such a momentum game.”
Grover said Oswego had a lot of energy throughout the match, and the rivalry was an added bonus, which was helping during the beginning stages of the third set.
“Definitely just positive feedback, giving them the knowledge that they can and will beat this team. They just have to do it and go after it,” he said. “Keeping the energy high, that’s huge, especially when we have the home crowd, feeding off that energy.”
A spike into the net by the Bucs ended the set, 25-15, concluding the match.
Sachel finished the match with 17 assists, 11 digs, eight aces and three kills. Natalie Frost tacked on 10 kills, eight digs, an ace, an assist and a block. Addison Pickard had 10 digs, two aces, a kill and an assist. Calie Shepard added five kills, three digs and an assist.
Baum (2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig), Riley Kempston (3 aces, 1 kill), Ellie Parkhurst (5 digs) and Laura Bartlett (3 digs) also contributed in Fulton’s win.
“Sydney was on fire tonight. Calie (Shepard) contributed, Riley Kempston’s got a good serve for me, and Maddie Baum did well,” Coach Frost said. “You’ve got to have that balance. If you’re down on one thing, you’ve got to pick it up on another.”
Leading the Bucs were Fenty with three kills, a dig and an ace, and King with six kills and a block. Halia Trapasso tacked on four assists and a dig. Kaelyn Cisson recorded a kill and a block, and Brittany Shaw had a kill and a dig.
Also contributing were Vanessa Ferlito (6 assists), Addison Stepien (5 digs), and Alexa Kuzawski, Shelby Spath and Kylie Pratt, who all recorded a dig.
Even though Oswego had only two blocks, Grover said he was happy with the amount of deflections and blocking attempts his team had against some tough Fulton hitters.
“We worked on blocking a lot, I’ll say that,” Grover said.
Oswego (1-2) has a busy week ahead with a match at Cortland today at 7 p.m., followed by matches at Nottingham on Friday and at Marcellus on Saturday.
Grover said he wants to keep the team’s energy up after watching the Bucs during the first three matches of the season.
“We’ve played three good teams right off the bat. We went five (sets) against Central Square. We went five against Jamesvile-DeWitt. We ran with Fulton today. Fulton’s a very good team,” Grover said. “Just using that energy against what we believe would be weaker teams — we don’t know for sure until we get there — so just going through that same energy and that same power, and making sure all the girls are ready.”
Fulton (6-0) takes on Central Square today at 6 p.m. Coach Frost called the Redhawks a “scrappy team,” after seeing them in a tournament earlier this season.
“We’ve got to clean up our blocks, and our passes that are deflected off the block or hit the net and roll over. The little ‘driblets’ I call them. Things like that, the ones that seem to come out of a pinball machine, making sure we’re ready for those and that we’re ready for anything. Anticipating rather than reacting,” she said. “(Central Square) is a good team. We’re not taking them lightly. We want to go in there and get it done.”
