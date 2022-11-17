OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team beat the Wells College Express 88-20 on Wednesday at Max Ziel Gymnasium.
Jenna Russo tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 4-0 on the season. This is the team’s best start under Coach Sean Pinkerton.
Caitie Lilly, a junior from Oswego, contributed 13 points, six rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists, and one steal.
Scoring seven points apiece for Oswego State were Mollie James, Julie Tanenblatt, Zoe Evans, Viavanna White-Principio, and Sydney Hoefs.
Ai Orita paced Wells College with 10 points. Wells dropped to 0-3 overall.
The Lakers took the lead early and continued to pile on the points. The Express had no answers for the Lakers’ defense, shooting 11.1% in the first quarter.
Oswego State was efficient on offense, converting on 60% of its field-goal attempts, going 12 for 20.
The Lakers dominated the glass, getting 18 rebounds in the first quarter.
Oswego State led 25-4 after one quarter.
The Lakers continued to hold the Express in check, surrendering only four baskets in the half on 31 attempts.
The Lakers had 10 different players score points in the first half and led 45-8 at intermission.
The Lakers converted on 50% of their field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
Oswego State is scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Delhi.
The Lakers will host Alfred University at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Levy is Goalie of The Week
SYRACUSE — Oswego State sophomore Lexi Levy has been selected the Northeast Women’s Hockey League’s Goalie of the Week.
The honor is for games contested from Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, and was announced by the NEWHL on Tuesday.
Levy posted a 2-0-0 weekend by capturing a pair of conference victories vs. Morrisville. The Lakers won both NEWHL contests by 4-1 scores.
Levy recorded 43 saves, had a save percentage of .956, played a total of 119:49 minutes and allowed just two goals in two games.
Through the support of Oswego Health, admission to Oswego State women’s hockey regular-season home games is free of charge for 2022-2023 season. The Lakers host Cortland at 7 p.m. today, and play at Cortland at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Cahill is Player of The Week
SYRACUSE — Tommy Cahill, a senior forward on the Oswego State men’s hockey team, has been named the SUNY Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Cahill continued to prove himself as an offensive threat last weekend as he tallied three points against SUNYAC foe Cortland. He scored two goals including the game-winning goal and added one assist in the 5-4 win. This brings his season total to four goals, three assists, and seven total points.
Cahill now has more than half of his last season’s point total, which was 13.
The Lakers in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online poll have moved up one spot to No. 8 in the country. The Lakers play at 7 p.m. today at Geneseo, and will host the Brockport Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday will be First Responders Night to pay tribute to all first responders in the greater Oswego area.
