OSWEGO — Gavin Ruggio, sophomore starter for the Oswego varsity golf team, closed with a team-low score of 37 on Monday at The Links at Erie Village to help secure a final victory for the Bucs, giving them an overall record of 13-2.
Ruggio has come on as of late, playing his best golf of the season down this crucial stretch, shooting scores of 37, 40 and 37 over his last three starts.
“Gavin hit his stride here at the end of the season,” said Coach Dan Rose. “His confidence is high and his scores are low.”
Kevin Waters shot his 10th sub-40 nine-hole competitive round of the year, a 39 on the front nine at the Links. Waters leads the Bucs in stroke average and sub-40 rounds this season.
“I’m proud of how well this team has competed,” said Rose. “The wins and losses speak for themselves, but the real story here is the further growth and development of the team as a unit. As we become more familiar with each other’s games, we will continue to gel and improve.”
Six Oswego players including Waters, Louis Roman, Ruggio and Tanner Palmitesso had the ultimate chance to test their mental and physical games when they traveled to Green Lakes on Tuesday for the Section III 18-hole tournament.
Bucs place 2nd at sectionals
At Green Lakes State Park Golf Course on Tuesday, the Oswego golf team competed in the Section III championship, an 18-hole event pitting each of the eight SCAC teams against each other in an all-day duel.
After going 13-2 in the conference over the course of the season, the Bucs came into the event with high hopes and a lot of confidence. At the end of the day, Oswego secured a solid second-place finish with a final stroke tally of 418, well behind SCAC champion Jamesville-DeWitt (390).
J-D has now won a sectional title in three consecutive years.
Although most of the focus was on the team title on Tuesday, top individuals were vying for spots in the Section III state-qualifying field. Auburn’s Carter Mizro led all golfers with a 74 on Tuesday, but Oswego players Logan Crannell (82), Gavin Ruggio (81) and Kevin Waters (81) all advanced to the next round of state qualifying, which will take place at Seven Oaks Golf Club in May.
Rose pointed out that the Oswego varsity boys golf team has a record of 32-5 over the last three seasons.
