Ruggio golf

Oswego varsity golfer Gavin Ruggio walks up the fairway during a practice this season. Ruggio led the Bucs with a nine-hole score of 37 on Monday.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Gavin Ruggio, sophomore starter for the Oswego varsity golf team, closed with a team-low score of 37 on Monday at The Links at Erie Village to help secure a final victory for the Bucs, giving them an overall record of 13-2.

Ruggio has come on as of late, playing his best golf of the season down this crucial stretch, shooting scores of 37, 40 and 37 over his last three starts.

