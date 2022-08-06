Rowan Mott earns second-place finish at State Games of America

Rowan Mott skates at the State Games of America in Des Moines and Ames, Iowa, on July 27. Mott earned a second-place finish, qualifying for the 2024 State Games.

 Perkins Media photo

DES MOINES, Iowa — In February of this year, Rowan Mott placed second at the Empire State Games in Lake Placid, qualifying her to attend the national level competition is Des Moines, Iowa at the end of July.

At 11 years old, she traveled to the State Games of America held in Des Moines and Ames, Iowa representing Oswego Figure Skating Club.

