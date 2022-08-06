Rowan Mott earns second-place finish at State Games of America

DES MOINES, Iowa — In February of this year, Rowan Mott placed second at the Empire State Games in Lake Placid, qualifying her to attend the national level competition is Des Moines, Iowa at the end of July.
At 11 years old, she traveled to the State Games of America held in Des Moines and Ames, Iowa representing Oswego Figure Skating Club.
Rowan competed Wednesday afternoon on July 27, 2022 and successfully achieved a second-place medal.
This qualifies her to attend the next State Games of America, to be held in San Diego, California in the summer of 2024.
Rowan began skating with Oswego Figure Skating Club’s Learn to Skate in 2017. She began private lessons in 2018.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unable to compete in competitions, but continued practicing and started completing levels in her ice dance. She completed the first level with three different tests of the Tango, the Dutch Waltz and Rhythm and Blues with honors this past year.
Mary Kate Vashaw began coaching Rowan in 2019. When she returned to competitions, she was moved up multiple levels to excel beginner, and in her first year at this level, she was able to take home silver medals at both state and national level competitions.
She is excited to continue on her skating career, already working on her new program for the upcoming season, and the current ice dance test she has been practicing is the Cha Cha.
“I want to thank everyone who supported me on my journey, especially my mom and Mary Kate,” Mott said.
