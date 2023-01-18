OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team is returning to the North Country to take on SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State.
Didn’t the Lakers just do that?
For the third time in the regular season, Oswego State will take on the pair of SUNYAC foes. But unlike Jan. 6-7, these two games count for league points as the Lakers make their return to conference play.
“Managing the mental approach going into both games this weekend, not just Plattsburgh, this will be a great test,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “If we don’t take care of business, it becomes a real tight race where one hiccup either way and real easily you can go from first to fourth in a couple weeks.”
After a week off of practice with no games this past weekend, the Lakers returned to the ice Monday. They are most recently coming off a weekend sweep at the Plattsburgh State Winter Classic, where Oswego State defeated the host Cardinals to secure the championship on Jan. 7.
Along the way, Oswego State technically tied Potsdam 3-3 on Jan. 6. But, to determine which team would advance to the championship game, the teams went to a shootout. Rocco Andreacchi scored the lone Laker goal in the shootout, while goaltender Cal Schell fended off all three of the Bears’ forwards.
Connor Sleeth (assisted by Shane Bull), Jackson Arcan (Connor Gatto and Quinn Warmuth) and Bull (Ben Addison and Sleeth) all scored in the contest.
Eric Green played the first 30 minutes of the contest, allowing three goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Schell, who shut out Potsdam for the remainder of the contest.
In the title game against Plattsburgh, all three goals in the 2-1 game came in the opening period.
Daniel Colabufo (Alex DiCarlo and Warmuth) and Warmuth (Colabufo) both scored on the man-advantage to secure the victory.
Schell made 29 saves in net, including a flurry late in the game after the Cardinals pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra attacker.
“I think the (Plattsburgh tournament) just reinforced our message to them that every single night, you have to be ready to compete. When you’re sitting on top of your league standings and you’re ranked in these polls and everything else, you’re going to get everybody’s A-game,” Gosek said. “They’re coming in with the attitude of knocking you off. You have to match that intensity and you have to have that desperation. That Plattsburgh tournament with Potsdam and Plattsburgh, it’s a testimony to how tough our league is.”
The Lakers first return to the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Friday against Plattsburgh. The Cardinals, in between the last contest against Oswego State, had a home-and-home weekend on Friday and Saturday against Middlebury College and Williams College.
Plattsburgh defeated Middlebury on Friday in Vermont 3-2, then shut out Williams 2-0 on Saturday in Plattsburgh.
Bennett Stockdale (2 goals, 1 assist) and Carson Gallagher (1 goal, 2 assists) both had three-point weekends for the Cardinals. Matt Araujo (1 goal, 1 assist) and Jacob Modry (2 assists) both had multi-point weekends as well.
Goaltenders Jacob Hearne and Eli Shiller split the weekend. Hearne made 26 saves on 28 shots against Middlebury, while Shiller stopped all 26 shots he faced against Williams.
Potsdam played against SUNY Canton on Jan. 11 — a 4-2 loss in neutral location Massena — where Connor Cruickshank (Jeremy Quesnel and Mathieu Parent) and Quesnel (Parent and Michael McArthur) both scored for the Bears.
Connor Green stopped 35 shots, allowing four goals in the contest.
Potsdam will host SUNY Cortland on Friday before taking on the Lakers.
“They’ll have a better idea — both teams — of the systematic way in which we play, the things we try to do. Will we make changes? A few tweaks here and there for things they haven’t seen? Probably,” Gosek said. “To go back there again, for the third time playing those teams (this season), it’s going to be a battle.”
Gosek said the week away from the ice came “at a good time” with several players healing from nagging injuries between practices and the two back-to-back tournaments — Oswego State’s on Dec. 30-31 and then Plattsburgh’s on Jan. 6-7.
He noted that on Monday and Tuesday, the players had a “good jump in their step” with increased energy during practices.
“I think if we had stayed and had practices, I’m not sure how productive it would’ve been,” Gosek said. “I think the week off, as Coach (Pete) Sears, to quote him, said, ‘Your best practice is no practice,’ giving them some time off mentally and physically to refresh, reset and focus back in on what we have to do — following the process that we put in place back in the beginning of the year.”
This weekend’s contests — which include the over four-hour drive to Plattsburgh — come at a good time, Gosek said.
The last lengthy road trip, where the team will stay overnight instead of a there-and-back trip, comes before classes begin for the spring semester on Monday.
The schedule doesn’t always line up like that, Gosek noted, but he enjoyed how this year’s non-league schedule ran. Oswego State has eight games left this season, all against conference opponents.
“I liked the way that our season broke down, that we ended the non-league part of it with a tournament and a win. I think it gives us food for thought for the last eight games and the importance of these games,” Gosek said. “To have the long trip back to the North Country now, when the players aren’t in classes, I think that certainly helps us.”
ONLY LEAGUE GAMES
All eight games Oswego State has left are against conference opponents. The Lakers (11-5-1, 7-1-0 SUNYAC) boast a three-point lead in the league, and are holding onto first place with 14 points.
SUNY Geneseo (10-4-2, 5-2-1 SUNYAC) and Plattsburgh (11-4-2, 5-2-1 SUNYAC) are tied for second place with 11 points each.
SUNY Cortland (10-6-1, 5-3-0 SUNYAC) — which Oswego State hosts next weekend — is in third place with 10 points.
“From here on out, we control our own destiny. We want to make that sure we continue to do things the right way and follow the process that we put in place back at the beginning of the year,” Gosek said. “Time will tell if we can do that. We’re pleased with not just where we’re at with wins and losses, but the way in which we’ve been playing, and have adapted and gotten better over the course of the season.”
‘IT’S HIS JOB’
Schell has proven himself to be Oswego State’s starting netminder. He was named the tournament’s most valuable player in Plattsburgh after his performance. That same week, he was also named the SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week.
In 14 games played this season, Schell has a .929 save percentage and a 2.11 goals-against average.
“At this point, Cal gives us the best chance to be successful. We’re all about developing guys and bringing guys along and giving guys opportunities when they deserve it. But he has earned what he has gotten,” Gosek said. “He has played well enough where it’s his job. I don’t want to say it’s his job to lose, but we owe it to the team and to everybody involved in the program.”
ADDED DEFENSE
Nolan Barrett saw his first glimpse of game action in Plattsburgh for Oswego State after transferring in from UMass-Boston following the winter break. In both games, Barrett was the extra skater as the seventh defenseman.
While Barrett’s only recorded statistic was one penalty against Plattsburgh, Gosek said the coaching staff was pleased with how Barrett played two weekends ago.
Plus, Barrett’s presence in practice gives the rest of the defense additional rest — Oswego State had just six defensemen during the first semester due to injuries. “It’s made a big difference in our defensive core,” Gosek added.
“That’s a lot of reps throughout a practice each and every day. Having that extra body just gives them more rest between drills and it’s helped,” Gosek said. “He defends extremely well. I don’t think he’s hit his stride yet. For us, we’re looking at it that it’s a huge positive that he should be playing his best hockey in another week or two. He’s just shaking the rust and getting comfortable, and getting comfortable with our guys and how we do things.”
