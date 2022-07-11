FULTON — Ron Davis III took the lead on lap 4 and cruised to the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature victory on Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
Once in front, Davis opened a half-a-track lead on his way to the win. Only eight cars finished on the lead lap in the 35-lap event.
Other winners on Ryan Phelps Auto Sales Night were Wade Chrisman and Remington Hamm (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), John Pietrowicz (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Matthew Backus (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Mike Mullen (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites).
Ryan Richardson led the opening lap of the Modified feature over Bob Henry Jr.
On lap 4, Davis was hammer down on the cushion driving into the lead. By lap 10, Davis had a full straightaway lead over Richardson. Completing the top five at that point were Andrew Ferguson, Henry, and Colton Wilson.
As Davis kept extending his margin, Dave Marcuccilli, Richardson, Ferguson, and Todd Root showed in the top five.
Larry Wight was also flying. After starting 13th, Wight was up to third place with 10 laps to go, trailing only Davis and Marcuccilli. Points leader Tim Sears Jr. was fourth, with Richardson fifth.
Over the final laps in the caution-free race, Davis cruised to victory lane. Marcuccilli placed second, followed by Wight, Sears, and Marshall Hurd.
Two 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman features were held.
In the first one, Richard Murtaugh grabbed the lead and by lap five opened a half a straightaway margin over Wade Chrisman, Clayton Brewer, Chris Mackey, and Kyle Devendorf.
A caution flag on lap 11 erased Murtaugh’s cushion. Chrisman took advantage to drive into the lead on the restart.
With 10 laps to go, Chrisman led as Devendorf moved into second. Devendorf threw everything he had at Chrisman, but Chrisman ran a perfect line around the speedway and picked up the win. Devendorf, Mackey, Andrew Buff, and Brewer completed the top five.
In Sportsman feature number two, Tim Gareau led the opening four laps when A.J. Miller went to the high side and drove into the top spot.
A yellow flag on lap 9 bunched the field for the restart. The top five were Miller, Ryan Dolbear, Jordan Millard, Emmett Waldron, and Remington Hamm.
Hamm took advantage of a lap 11 caution to take the lead on the restart. Hamm hit his marks the rest of the way to hold off Ryan Dolbear and get the win. Miller finished third, Tyler Murray was fourth (from starting 20th), and Jordan Millard placed fifth.
Brennan Fitzgibbons paced the field for the first seven laps of the Hobby Stocks feature when the yellow flag came out. On the restart, John Pietrowicz drove into the lead. Pietrowicz dominated the rest of the way for his first win of the season. Fitzgibbons, Casey Cunningham, Jim Evans, and Adam Hunt finished second through fifth.
Matthew Backus took the win in the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Joe Wilcox, Rick Kinney, Danny Allen, and Brianna Murtaugh completed the top five.
The 15-lap Mod Lites feature saw Joel Moller lead the opening eight laps before Mike Mullen took over the lead. Mullen rolled to the win over Moller, Hunter Lawton, Joe Isabell, and Tom Mackey finished second through fifth.
This Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, McDonald’s Renegade Monster Truck Nationals powered by Tracey Road Equipment will invade Fulton Speedway. Advance sale tickets are available now at www.fultonspeedway.com. Tickets will also be available at the box office on the day of the show.
On Friday gates will open at 5 p.m. The Fun Zone & Track Party and the Monster Ride experience will run from 5-6:30 p.m. Monster Truck engines will fire at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s show times are two hours earlier, with gates opening at 3 p.m., with the Fun Zone and Track party and the Monster Ride Experience running from 3-4:30 p.m. The main show will kick off at 5 p.m.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr., Marshall Hurd, Ryan Richardson, Todd Root, Andrew Ferguson, Colton Wilson, Michael Stanton, Justin Crisafulli, Chris Cunningham, Sean Beardsley, Corey Barker, A.J. Kingsley, Tommy Collins, Gordy Button, Brian Murphy, Brent Cross, Bob Henry Jr., Teddy Starr, Matt Becker, Jeff Prentice.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Wade Chrisman, Kyle Devendorf, Chris Mackey, Andrew Buff, Clayton Brewer III, Brett Draper, Tony Finch II, Robert Gage, Stephen Marshall, Colby Herzog, Joe Kline, Jason Parkhurst, Dorian Wahdan, Rocky Grosso, Austin Cooper, Richard Murtaugh, Buddy Leathley, Kevan Cook, Josh Fellows, James Donaldson.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Remington Hamm, Ryan Dolbear, A.J. Miller, Tyler Murray, Jordan Millard, Emmett Waldron, Quinn Wallis, Jake Davis, Amy Holland, Cody Manitta, Kearra Backus, Savannah Laflair, Earl Rudy, Tim Gareau, Justin Breezee, Teddy Clayton Jr., Jason Breezee, Brett Sears, Chris Hulsizer, Billy Sauve.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): John Pietrowicz, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Casey Cunningham, Jim Evans, Adam Hunt, Ronald Hawker, Bob Buono, Edward Stevens, Brandon Barron, Shawn Hurd, Todd Koegel.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Matthew Backus, Joe Wilcox, Rick Kinney, Danny Allen, Brianna Murtaugh, Jesse Morgan, Nathan Novak, Hunter Hollenbeck, Jason Lopez.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (15 laps): Mike Mullen, Joel Moller, Hunter Lawton, Joe Isabell, Thomas Mackey, Matt Kitts, Zack Babcock, Clayton Brewer III, Jammer Applegate II, Brad Harris, Roger Olschewske Jr., Tucker Halliday, Jeff Isabell Jr., Justin Williams.
