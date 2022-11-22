OSWEGO — Creativity comes from confidence.
And it’s safe to say the Oswego State women’s hockey team is confident after a 5-1 win Tuesday against William Smith.
Head coach Mark Digby has seen the team’s creativity in practices — watching the Lakers’ playmaking and finishing abilities — but he finally saw it in a game setting, and “it was fun to watch.”
“Sometimes, the scoreboard turns on and you look more at your game result as opposed to your practice habits,” Digby said. “Tonight, we fell back onto our practice habits rather than looking at past game results, and I think that showed in our creativity.”
Oswego State is now on six-game win streak, following three losses to open the regular season.
“It certainly helps with confidence, and the ability and willingness to try to make plays. But, especially this (past) weekend, getting the sweep against (Cortland), we only scored three goals but it’s more the mindset of winning,” Digby said. “When you start to play that way, start to play with that extra edge, I think this group’s capable of being pretty special.”
A back-and-forth battle ensued in the opening period against the Herons, who opened the scoring at 6:41 of the first period. Izzy Friedman took a shot from an awkward angle that was deflected by a stick near goaltender Joanna Hiebert. But the puck still trickled past and stopped in the crease, and Lauren Legler tapped the puck into the back of the net.
Shines responded a couple minutes later with a shot from the faceoff circle in the Lakers’ offensive zone that hit goaltender Erin Murray, but bounced into the back of the net with 11:16 left in the period.
But then the switch flipped for the Lakers, after Digby told his team during the first intermission just to “simplify” things.
“We slowed ourselves down in the first period as much as (William Smith) did. Once we untied ourselves, it was fun to just get running. Our players did a really nice job of playing simple hockey,” Digby said. “I know every coach says, ‘Simple is better,’ but the reality is, when you know your defense is going to make a simple play, your forwards know how to support it. Right now, when we’re working on just getting everybody connected on the ice, I think that’s a critical piece for us.”
Mack Hull got things started in the second period after getting a pass from Ariella Haas. Wide-open in the slot, Hull got a shot past Murray with 15:34 left in the second period.
Then came Ashlyn McGrath who picked up a rebound off a Haas shot at 7:07 of the second period to put the Lakers up 3-1.
After McGrath got the puck at the offensive endboards following a waived off icing, she found Kyleigh Grugin right in front of the crease, gave a nice backhand pass, and Grugin tapped the puck into the back of the net with 6:54 left in the second period.
“Once we created turnovers, because we were as loaded as well as we were, we were able to transition (to offense) pretty quickly. That’s probably the fastest we’ve been able to get through the neutral zone all season,” Digby said. “That’s against a really good defensive team. When you can consistently play that way for a 20-minute span, and not really give up much, that’s a good stepping stone for us.”
All told, Oswego State threw 20 shots on net in the middle frame compared to William Smith’s four.
But the Lakers weren’t done. Shines picked up her second goal of the game after deflecting Myah Booth’s shot from the blue line that rolled past Murray with 13:26 left in the game, rounding out the 5-1 score.
Outside of the pair of goals, Digby also noted Shines’ faceoff performance, winning seven of 12 draws against the Herons.
“Shines is one of those players that, when she allows herself to play gritty, to play fast ... she can be pretty crafty with the puck. … I think she’s just hitting her stride here for the season,” Digby said. “Anybody that helps out that much in the game certainly deserves to be rewarded with a couple of goals.”
Oswego State’s offense kept its foot on the gas pedal for the remainder of the game, but couldn’t capitalize on any opportunities. The Lakers’ forecheck, however, kept the puck out of the defensive zone and prevented a lot of shots.
Joanna Hiebert made 16 saves, only stopping four shots in the second period and three in the third.
“When you play the way (Hiebert) did on Saturday (at Cortland), it’s hard to bounce back. Your confidence is up. … You just don’t have the same urgency that you had in the other game where you feel like you have a little bit of extra pressure,” Digby said. “To have her come out and play the way that she did tonight was a huge positive for us.”
Digby said there were “a lot of positives” the coaching staff can take out of the win against William Smith. But for now, the Lakers are taking a quick break.
Oswego State (6-3, 5-1 NEWHL) will return to practice on Friday after Thanksgiving, preparing for a Sunday tilt against Hamilton College (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC).
The Continentals are coming of a 3-1 win over Morrisville State Tuesday.
After the game, Digby said he told his team, “Don’t think about (Sunday) until (they) get back for practice Friday night.” And after a long stretch to the beginning of the season, the Lakers have two days off — and with the exception of Sundays, the team hasn’t had an off-day since Oct. 3, Digby mentioned.
“It’s important for them to clear their minds, and to get away from hockey, get away from me, and reset themselves a little bit. … We haven’t had any additional off-days. It certainly got us to where we are right now, but this is going to be a welcomed break for everybody just to refresh,” Digby said. “Hopefully Friday night, we’ll spend some time talking about Hamilton, the game and the importance of that game. Hopefully it’ll get us prepared to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.