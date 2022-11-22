Mack hull vs. William Smith

Oswego State women's hockey forward Mack Hull skates into the offensive zone during the Lakers' 5-1 win against William Smith Tuesday. Hull scored a goal in the victory.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Creativity comes from confidence.

And it’s safe to say the Oswego State women’s hockey team is confident after a 5-1 win Tuesday against William Smith.

Recommended for you