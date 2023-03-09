Members of the Oswego State men’s hockey team hold up posters and musical instruments ahead of the Oswego State Blueline Club’s Rockin’ the River event scheduled for April 1 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. In the back, from left, are Cal Schell, Daniel Colabufo and Drake Semrad. In the front, from left, are Rocco Andreacchi, Shane Bull, Brett Fudger and A.J. Ryan.
OSWEGO — The Oswego State Blueline Club has announced the third installment of the Rockin’ the River, set to take place on April 1.
The last Rockin’ the River celebration was last held in 2019 and attended by almost 400 people. After pausing for a few years due to pandemic concerns the Blueline Club is excited to bring this event back to the Oswego community.
Popular central New York band The Billionaires will again headline the event, along with local artist, Cameron Caruso.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with Caruso kicking things off at 7 p.m. The Billionaires will play from 8-11 p.m. The event will have door prize raffles, opportunities to participate in several raffles, and miscellaneous games that everyone can participate in.
Rockin’ the River’s location will again be at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, located at 26 E. 1st St. in Oswego. The convention center, attached to the Best Western Captain’s Quarters hotel, has an event space of 10,000 square feet in the reception room, with a beautiful view of the Oswego River and the harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.