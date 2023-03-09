Men's hockey Rockin' the River

Members of the Oswego State men’s hockey team hold up posters and musical instruments ahead of the Oswego State Blueline Club’s Rockin’ the River event scheduled for April 1 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. In the back, from left, are Cal Schell, Daniel Colabufo and Drake Semrad. In the front, from left, are Rocco Andreacchi, Shane Bull, Brett Fudger and A.J. Ryan.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State Blueline Club has announced the third installment of the Rockin’ the River, set to take place on April 1.

The last Rockin’ the River celebration was last held in 2019 and attended by almost 400 people. After pausing for a few years due to pandemic concerns the Blueline Club is excited to bring this event back to the Oswego community. 

