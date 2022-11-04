Celebrating McQuade's goal

Teammates come together to celebrate Oswego State's Matt McQuade's first collegiate goal, which opened up the scoring for the Lakers in their 5-1 victory over Plattsburgh State Friday. The Lakers host SUNY Potsdam Saturday.

 Nicole Hube photo

OSWEGO — Another installing of the great Oswego State-Plattsburgh State rivalry has come and gone.

And this time, the Oswego State men’s hockey team came out with a 5-1 win on Friday, with goaltender Cal Schell picking up his first collegiate win in his first collegiate start.

