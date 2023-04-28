MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Osetek Racing Technologies has partnered with Riverwalk Oswego for an expanded schedule of 14 Supermodified events in 2023.
Paired with defending Oswego International Classic champion driver, Dave Shullick Jr., Osetek Racing Technologies is set to contest in all non-winged and winged Supermodified events at Oswego Speedway, as well as Hy-Miler Nationals Weekend at Sandusky (Ohio) Speedway along with the season-ending ISMA/MSS Championship at Evans Mills (New York) Raceway Park.
Each event will see Riverwalk Oswego, a locally owned and operated business, offering three restaurants, salon suites, luxury apartments and new job opportunities in downtown Oswego, riding on the side of the No. 95.
“Riverwalk is excited to partner with Osetek Racing Technologies and the No. 95 Supermodified, driven by Dave Shullick Jr. We look forward to supporting the team, and Oswego Speedway race fans as we build our brand and bring greater awareness to what Riverwalk has to offer,” said Sarah Courtney, Riverwalk General Manager. “We love to support our community and enjoy finding unique ways to introduce Riverwalk to Oswego.”
Riverwalk has opened Riverwalk Pizza, Riverwalk Coffee, and Riverwalk Bagel within the past two years. All three restaurants offer fresh roasted and fresh baked delights, made from fresh ingredients daily.
As a locally owned business, Riverwalk’s goal is to help Oswego’s downtown grow into a place everyone wants to live, eat and enjoy.
“We are excited to run an expanded schedule of events this season and are happy to bring Riverwalk Oswego along for the ride,” said Chris Osetek of Osetek Racing Technologies. “Their efforts to help grow the downtown district of Oswego do not go unnoticed and we hope speedway fans continue to support those who support our sport.”
