Dave Shullick Jr.

Dave Shullick Jr.’s No. 95 Supermodified machine will boast a Riverwalk Oswego logo on the side of its body this season.

 Robert Clark photo

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Osetek Racing Technologies has partnered with Riverwalk Oswego for an expanded schedule of 14 Supermodified events in 2023.

Paired with defending Oswego International Classic champion driver, Dave Shullick Jr., Osetek Racing Technologies is set to contest in all non-winged and winged Supermodified events at Oswego Speedway, as well as Hy-Miler Nationals Weekend at Sandusky (Ohio) Speedway along with the season-ending ISMA/MSS Championship at Evans Mills (New York) Raceway Park.

Recommended for you