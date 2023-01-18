Aiden Trude vs. Oswego

Fulton's Aiden Trude (13) goes up for a jump shot during the first half of the Fulton varsity boys basketball team's 56-53 win over rival Oswego on Wednesday. Trude had 19 points for the Red Raiders.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Who said the Fulton-Oswego boys basketball rivalry was dead?

Neither team led by more than a few possessions the entire game, but it came down to four free throws from Aiden Trude in the last three minutes of the game that put the Fulton varsity boys basketball team on top 56-53 on Wednesday.

Recommended for you