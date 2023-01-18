FULTON — Who said the Fulton-Oswego boys basketball rivalry was dead?
Neither team led by more than a few possessions the entire game, but it came down to four free throws from Aiden Trude in the last three minutes of the game that put the Fulton varsity boys basketball team on top 56-53 on Wednesday.
Oswego coach Bob Connelly hopes a tight game like Wednesday’s will “rebuild the rivalry” after the Red Raiders had the strong advantage the last few seasons.
“They had a lot of students here and a lot of people. That’s what high school basketball should be,” he said. “As far as we’re concerned, (the rivalry’s) renewed. I’m sure Fulton thinks that way now, too.”
“I kind of knew that (this game) was going to go this way just because it’s Fulton-Oswego, and that team is pretty good,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “Their roster is young. They’ve got guys that we’re going to have to deal with here for a couple more years.”
And while Fulton jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after 3-pointers from Tyler Ditton and Aidan Baldwin, it was the young Bucs that gave the Red Raiders a run for their money. Fulton held a 12-9 lead after Oswego’s James Carr sunk a 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the opening frame.
But then a free throw and a shot from deep from Noah Bwalya in the last minute put the Bucs up 13-2 after the first quarter.
Oswego kept the pressure on scoring two layups early from Bwalya and Michael Fierro before Fulton found some life with a couple two-point shots from Sam Cotton and Bryce Noel. Though the Bucs never surrendered their tight lead until there with 11.8 seconds left in the half when Aiden Trude made a layup to go up 25-24.
But the Bucs weren’t done for the half. After a few passes, Bwalya hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Oswego a 27-25 advantage at halftime.
“If they don’t throw in that shot — and Sam guarded it as good as you could — we’re coming in here at halftime saying, ‘Nothing went right for us and we’re up one,’” Broderick said. “But, we’re not. We’re down two because they made that 3-pointer.”
Connelly knew one thing, however, going into the third quarter. He told the Bucs “just to keep doing what (they were) doing” in the first half.
“We knew they were going to make a run with the way they shoot and the way Cotton controls the ball,” he said. “They’re the home team, they were in the sectional finals last year. You know they’re going to come back.”
And take an early run the Red Raiders did. They put up the first seven points of the quarter in the opening minutes with Trude nailing a couple layups. Oswego finally came back with a shot from Moreno Fenty with 5:12 left in the third quarter, but that was immediately matched by a 3-pointer from Ditton.
Fulton kept its lead throughout the frame, despite Camden Atkinson hitting three foul shots late within the last minute. The Red Raiders held a 44-39 lead.
“We battled through that, got to the third quarter and got ahead, and they went back ahead. Sometimes it’s hard to battle back twice in a game. Our guys did that,” Broderick said.
Oswego didn’t go away quietly, however. The Bucs closed the gap in the first 20 seconds after Bwalya hit another 3-pointer to make it 45-42. Cotton took control for Fulton and sank a pair of layups about a minute apart to give keep Fulton up by three points.
But then Carr drew the and-one after a layup with 5:48 left. He hit the free throw, squaring things up 49-49 with 5:48 left in the game.
Ditton hit a 3-pointer shortly after, and that was Fulton’s last basket of the game — not including free throws.
“We talk about this all the time, just finding a way at the end and making a play — even if it’s not making a shot. We had guys make plays,” Broderick said. “Trevor got a huge rebound at the end. We had two stops at the end of that game, so five guys were making plays at the end.”
Fierro hit another layup with 4:57 left to go down 52-51 before Trude hit two free throws with 3:03 left in the game, giving the Red Raiders a 54-51 lead. With 2:52 left, Atkinson hit a jump shot to again put the Bucs down by one.
Trude drew another foul, and with the Red Raiders in the bonus, Trude hit both free throws in his one-and-one opportunity with 5.3 seconds left to put Fulton up 56-53.
“Aiden Trude stepped up and made two huge foul shots that changes what (Oswego) can do at the end. With five-and-a-half seconds left, you can do almost anything if you’re down two (points),” Broderick said. “But, if you’re down three, it makes a difference with what you can do and how we guard. Making those two (free throws) is huge.”
Oswego rushed down the court and got a last-second 3-point shot from Atkinson trying to tie the game, but the ball hit the wrong side of the rim to send Fulton to victory.
“We played the best game of the year. I told them (with) the score, if you play like that in more games, that’ll take care of itself,” Connelly said. “Basically, it went down to the end. We had a couple shots that went in and out. No complaints. … If we played another quarter, I think it would’ve been a one-possession game either way.”
“We battled through that, got to the third quarter and got ahead, and they went back ahead. Sometimes it’s hard to battle back twice in a game. Our guys did that,” Broderick said. “I don’t know if we made a basket the last two-and-a-half minutes of that game, but Trude made foul shots and we got stops. … That’s what really won us the game.”
Fulton was led by Trude’s 19 points, closely followed by Ditton and Cotton, who both recorded 16 points.
Aidan Balwin tacked on three points, while Bryce Noel contributed two points.
For Oswego, Bwalya led all scorers with 20 points in the contest. Carr tacked on 10 points. Tommy Kirwan added seven points.
Atkinson contributed five points. Fierro and Fenty both recorded four points. Kyle Weeks hit a 3-pointer to round out the Bucs’ scoring.
Oswego (2-9) travels to Cortland on Friday.
“A nice short bus ride home, practice tomorrow and then we go to Cortland. We beat them last week in a close game. I’m sure they’ll be itching to play us,” Connelly said. “They saw live what we did, so we’ve got to tinker what they adjust. I thought we did that pretty well tonight, too.”
Fulton (7-5) has the daunting task of Auburn on Friday. The Maroons are undefeated in league play.
“They’re as good as anybody right now. They’ve got four all-league players. So our mindset is, ‘Let’s learn something in a win,’” Broderick said. “And if I know this team, with guys like Sam Cotton and Trevor Hendrickson, they’re going to come in and have a great practice, learn something from the win, be dialed in and we’ll be ready to play in front of our home crowd on Friday.”
