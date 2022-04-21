OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team lost 14-3 to Syracuse on Tuesday, dropping to 1-5 to start the season.
Oswego fell behind 9-0 before it could crack the scoring column in the second quarter.
Syracuse took advantage of a fast start from senior attack Tommy Rioux, who had three goals by the end of the first quarter.
One of Rioux’s goals was an underhand shot from the right side of the goal about 20 feet out. This bounced once before finding the back of the net, rattling off the left post on its way in.
Rioux scored seven goals in total Tuesday, bringing his season total to 23 goals through six games. The senior had 40 last season.
Oswego was finally able to get on the scoreboard late in the second quarter as Logan Crannell found the back of the net off an assist from Jonah Defren. Rioux scored with seven seconds remaining in the first half following the Crannell goal.
Sophomore Cooper Fitzgerald scored the second goal for the Bucs in the third quarter following an additional four goals from Syracuse.
The game sat at 14-2 entering the fourth quarter, as the rain started to come down more rapidly. Crannell scored again around 9:00 remaining for the last Oswego score of the game.
Head coach Robert “Doc” Nelson believed the game got out of hand early due to his team losing focus.
“Expectations were they were going to be big, fast and good shooters at midfield,” Nelson said. “And we were right, they were. I knew it was going to be a tough matchup but we just lost our composure very quickly. It just kind of crumbled from there."
An example of this was the end of the first quarter, which saw Syracuse, already up 5-0, add another goal with three seconds remaining. A nice move by midfielder Patrick Boyle gave him free space to launch a long pass ahead to Tyler Hale, who had gotten behind the Oswego defense. Hale beat the goalie, Mac Fitzgerald, in a leap for the ball and was left with an empty-net attempt once landing.
Nelson saw the loss as a beginning place for the team despite being weeks into the season.
“Today was almost our first game even though it’s like week five,” Nelson said. “Tonight was the first time everyone was here. We still have not practiced most of our stuff with a full team. In many respects, this is our first night out and in many respects, we are going back to square one.”
