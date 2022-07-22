OSWEGO — Marking 30 years since his first Super DIRT Week championship, Richie “Toby” Tobias Jr. is climbing back behind the wheel of a Big-Block Modified for the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, being hosted by Oswego Speedway Oct. 3-9.

The 1992 Super DIRT Week champion, from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Tobias will pilot Dan Humes’ Clayton Racing Big-Block Modified for the entire week at Oswego Speedway, including the Past Champions Race Oct. 6 and the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Oct. 9.

