Irish Out Run Autism 5K

Runners start the Irish Out Run Autism 5K in front of the Press Box on Saturday.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — More than 150 people participated Saturday morning in the eighth annual Irish Out Run Autism event in Oswego.

It included a five-kilometer run/walk, starting and finishing in front of The Press Box restaurant, 29 E. First St. in Oswego.

