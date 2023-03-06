OSWEGO — More than 150 people participated Saturday morning in the eighth annual Irish Out Run Autism event in Oswego.
It included a five-kilometer run/walk, starting and finishing in front of The Press Box restaurant, 29 E. First St. in Oswego.
Proceeds benefited the Oswego County Autism Task Force and scholarships for Oswego County students on the autism spectrum.
This was the first year the event went Irish, moving the date from April to March to be part of a special day in Oswego that also included the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
The walk/run was held despite overnight snowfall. Race Director Julie Chetney thanked the city’s Department of Public Works for clearing the roads along the course route. She also thanked the city police and all the event’s sponsors for their assistance.
Nicolas Terramiggi of Oswego was the first finisher in the 5K run with a time of 18:14. He was followed by Oswego’s Dairo Reyes (20:15) and Oswego’s Connor Mulcahey (20:58).
Completing the top five were Oswego runners Brodie Wood (21:05) and Marcus Baker (21:07).
Jessica Leonard of Oswego was the first female finisher. She placed seventh overall with a time of 21:46.
Rounding out the top five female finishers were Mexico’s Debra Smith (23:41), Oswego’s Terri Richardson (26:20), Mexico’s Nicole Baudier (26:49), and Oswego’s Barbi Stone (26:54).
Following are the top 40 overall finishers. For complete results, see www.auyertiming.com.
1.Nicolas Terramiggi, Oswego, 18:14.
2.Dairo Reyes, Oswego, 20:15.
3.Connor Mulcahey, Oswego 20:58.
4.Brodie Wood, Oswego, 21:05.
5.Marcus Baker, Oswego, 21:07.
6.Tim Favata, Oswego, 21:43.
7.Jessica Leonard, Oswego, 21:46.
8.Kevin Morgan, Oswego, 22:06.
9.Ben Harrell, Oswego, 23:08.
10.Michael Statskey, Wolcott, 23:36.
11.Brett Derue, Oswego, 23:38.
12.Debra Smith, Mexico, 23:41.
13.Austin Richardson, Oswego, 24:05.
14.Bill Delfing, Oswego, 24:36.
15.Carter Conaway, Oswego, 24:44.
16.Nick Conaway, Oswego, 25:15.
17.Lucas Kelly, Oswego, 25:50.
18.Thomas Richardson, Oswego, 26:02.
19.Terri Richardson, Oswego, 26:20.
20.Mathew Maury, Cicero, 26:38.
21.Nicole Baudier, Mexico, 26:49.
22.Barbi Stone, Oswego, 26:54.
23.Danaia Terramiggi, Hannibal, 26:55.
24.Tiffany Barrett, Oswego, 27:28.
25.Apollo Avery, Oswego, 27:39.
26.Noah Shaw, Richland, 28:18.
27.Chalet Flint, Oswego, 28:50.
28.Nate Chetney, Oswego, 29:27.
29.Sophie Decaire, Oswego, 29:31.
30.Steve Ballard, Oswego, 29:34.
31.Tom Smith, Mexico, 29:47.
32.Megan Gallerani, Oswego, 30:22.
33.Matthew Zaryski, Oswego, 30:32.
34.Jon Stahl, Oswego, 30:49.
35.Katarina Donohue, Oswego, 30:50.
36.Susan Brown, Oswego, 31:19.
37.Noah Dion, Mannsville, 32:03.
38.James Gallerani, Oswego, 32:22.
39.Calvin Edick, Oswego, 32:36.
40.Zach Steiger, Oswego, 32:53.
