OSWEGO — Registration details have been announced for the 2022-23 Oswego Youth Basketball season.
Oswego Youth Basketball is for all boys and girls in grades K-12 interested in playing.
A registration form is available online at oswegoyouthbasketball.com. Fill out the registration form, the medical release form, and the zero tolerance form. Print and mail the forms along with payment to: OYBA, P.O. Box 5231, Oswego, NY 13126 by Sept. 26.
Players may also sign up Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 4 p.m. during the OYBA pulled-pork barbecue at Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego. Payment (check or cash) must be made at that time. Pulled-pork dinners will also be available to purchase at the registration.
There are leagues available for the various grade levels.
The Peewee League is for grades K-2. It runs from Oct. 4 through December at Fitzhugh Park School. This league is strictly instructional. Scrimmages will be allowed near the end of the season at the coaches’ discretion.
The Junior League is for players in grades 3-5. The season runs from January through April at Fitzhugh Park School.
The Senior League is for players in grades 6-8. The season runs from January through April, with game days and location to be determined.
The Major League is for players in grades 9-12. The season runs from January through April, with game days and location to be determined.
Parents interested in coaching or volunteering are asked to indicate their intentions at sign-ups or contact Jenn Symborski via email at: oswegoyouthbball@gmail.com or call 315-532-0475.
